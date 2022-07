DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids continues to keep KELO.com news updated on the saga of Blue, their emu who was frightened off by fireworks on the 4th of July. This past Saturday, it was the rain that worked against catching the emu. Kim Hubers said they were so close. Her husband hand a hand on the bird but the wet feathers were too slippery.

