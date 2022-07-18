ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumor Mongering: Rennes Striker as Firmino Replacement

By Mari Lewis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sadio Mané’s trasfer to Bayern Munich, Darwinn Núñez’s arrival, and Mohamed Salah’s new contract creating a changed look up front for the 2022/23...

What’s in an armband?: Evolution of Captaincy and Harry Maguire

A fish rots from the head down. Manchester United’s one of the biggest fishes around. This fish looks very different heading into the 2022/23 season. It’s got a new CEO, a Director of Football with greater powers, a new manager, but the same captain. For many Manchester United fans, the fish will never change as long as the Glazer family is its head.
Sadio Mane Bests Mohamed Salah to Win African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane was named African Player of the Year for the second year in a row. This time, however, the Senegalese international will be returning to Bavaria rather than Merseyside after the award show. After a blockbuster 2021-22 campaign in which the 30-year-old led his nation to lift the 2022...
Klopp Talk: Harvey Elliott Like “a New Signing”

In the opening weeks of the 2021-22 season, Harvey Elliott looked to have earned himself a place in Liverpool’s best eleven. Given the Reds are one of the consensus best clubs in the world and Elliott was just 18 years of age, that’s no small thing. However, following...
Roberto Firmino
Martin Terrier
Sadio Mané
Mohamed Salah
Everton at Minnesota United: match preview, kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Everton continue their pre-season preparations in the United States with a second friendly game tonight, this time taking on MLS side Minnesota United in Minneapolis. The Blues lost their first game against Arsenal, but should look a lot more cohesive tonight. Manager Frank Lampard has continued to put the squad through their paces as they look to build their fitness, but has been unable to add to his roster with defender James Tarkowski the only new signing.
Koulibaly in the ‘right moment’ to join Chelsea and Tuchel (and Jorginho) and win a lot of trophies

Chelsea’s primary aim this summer was to rebuild the defense following the departures of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen, and while we may not be quite done, the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly is a huge step forward in that regard. The 31-year-old has been one of the best center backs in the world for many years, and, at least in theory, is the type of signing that can truly improve the team.
Haaland Had a Few Niggles, Explains Man City Boss

Pep Guardiola has explained why new signing Erling Haaland didn’t feature in Manchester City’s opening pre-season game against Club America. The blues won 2-1 in Texas, thanks to a brace from Kevin de Bruyne, but the eagerly awaited first appearance of the Norwegian star didn’t happen. But...
Thank you, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleks Zinchenko is off to Arsenal. A phenomenal run is coming to an end. The Ukrainian star announced on social media his departure from City and he made it special. A true stalwart of the club, Zinch has decided to go to London and he will be missed. A fitting end to Zinch’s career at City was winning yet another Premier League title.
Rumour Mongering: West Ham Rekindle Oxlade-Chamberlain Interest

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed signs of promise in his first pre-season appearance and again in his second—right up until the moment the 28-year-old was forced to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury. It’s the latest setback for a player whose Liverpool career has for some time seemed to be...
Opinion: England’s Lionesses are one step closer to history

After an invigorating game of football, the Lionesses took one step closer to the final, and a historical victory for both women, and the national team themselves. The packed-out Amex stadium fell into choruses of Sweet Caroline, ringing out from the touchline to the terraces after what can only be described as pure magic.
Europe
Official: Henry Lawrence joins MK Dons on loan from Chelsea

Having already experienced League One football with his loan at AFC Wimbledon last season, Chelsea defender Henry Lawrence has returned to England’s third tier by joining Milton Keynes Dons on a season-long loan stint today. Moving to MK Dons might be a massive change of scenery for the 20-year-old...
Player Analysis: What type of player is new signing Aji Alese?

Alese was one of the standouts for West Ham U23’s last year in their Premier League 2 campaign. He started 23 games for their development squad, captained them six times. Impressively, Alese made the bench for the first team a combined 23 times across all competitions, and completed 90 minutes on his debut against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League Group Stages.
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

Following their brief swing through South-East Asia, Liverpool’s pre-season continues with a trip to Germany and Austria for games against Leipzig and Salzburg as Jürgen Klopp’s Reds work to get up to speed for the 2022-23 season and to integrate new signings Darwin Núñez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay.
Thursday July 21st Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Pep Guardiola Unsure of More Summer Signings for Manchester City

After doing some brisk business early in the transfer window, it is unclear if Manchester City will make any more signings before the window closes. City have given and taken so far in the window. But the departure of several key players has made it necessary to add more ammunition to the team to prevent any weakening of the side.
James McAtee a Wanted Man, Manchester City Want him to Stay

James McAtee wants to break through at City, but has received so many offers from top sides that a decision will be made on whether to take the opportunity to play regularly over the next 12 months, with a view to returning closer to the first team next summer. The...
Minnesota United 4-0 Everton | Three Takeaways From a Troubling End to the US Tour

Many fans have been calling out for Everton to play a three-man midfield for some time and their wish was granted as the team took to the Allianz Field on Wednesday evening (early the following morning in the UK). It’s fair to say things do not go exactly to plan, as their MLS opponents ripped them through the centre of the park on a fairly regular basis, particularly during the first 45 minutes. The problem wasn’t with the formation, a 4-3-3, but with the personnel entrusted with carrying out Lampard’s game plan. After withstanding a little early pressure from their enthusiastic hosts, the Blues took control and imposed themselves in a manner that would have met approval from their boss, enjoying much possession and creating a few decent chances. This continued for a while after Everton fell behind to a penalty conceded for a handball by Tom Davies, until their momentum was disrupted by a brace of Minnesota goals on 32 and 36 minutes.
