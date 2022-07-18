ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

12 Magical & Unique Places to Stay in Maine

By Sarah Lamagna
territorysupply.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerritory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. In a place that sees the first sunrise in the United States, Maine is home to incredible beauty and endless adventures. Maine is home to...

www.territorysupply.com

WCVB

Tuesday, July 26: Maine’s Golden Road

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we explore Maine’s ‘Golden Road’ - the private road built originally to support paper companies; today a draw for people looking to get away from it all. We visit a “boom house” turned museum, meet locals who worked the timber drives along the Penobscot River, check out a company rescuing heritage timber from the bottom of a lake, and stop by the New England Outdoor Center (where, yes – we find a restaurant!).
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Best Places to Eat in Maine are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Get Your Thrift on At These 17 Consignment Shops in Southern Maine

Growing up, I thought I was chained to the Falmouth Goodwill. I didn’t know other thrift stores existed, I never went looking, and I never really thought much about it. When I needed something, my mom brought me to the Falmouth location. Once I was able to drive, I expanded my horizons and started splitting my thrift time between Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine Icon Olympia Sports to close

The iconic Maine business Olympia Sports, which first opened in the Maine Mall in 1975, is set to close in September. The company was recently acquired by a private-equity firm. The company had been enduring a rough patch prior to the pandemic and was bought by Denver-based group JackRabbit in...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
wabi.tv

Thousand of pounds of ‘ghost gear’ cleared from Maine waters

COREA, Maine (WABI) - A worldwide effort to clean up ocean waters hit the coast of Maine last month. It’s all about removing ghost gear. The Global Ghost Gear Initiative partnered with the Rozalia Project to clean up discarded fishing gear and other marine debris. They worked with locals...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2022 Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Application Deadline Nears

Applications for 2022 Maine antlerless deer permits are being accepted, but the deadline is quickly approaching. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting applications for the 2022 Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery. The lottery system has undergone big changes from years previous. Applications are only being accepted online. Applications must be submitted by August 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Swapping or trading antlerless deer permits is no longer allowed, so only apply for a WMD you plan to hunt.
BANGOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

Hilarious: The Most ‘Mainah’ Traffic Stop in Maine History

These Maine State Troopers have got to be the most patient people in the world. Just watch this video. The guy in the red vehicle goes OFF on the Maine State Trooper who is by far the most patient person I have ever seen. I think he was actually incredibly amused by the whole thing and maybe felt a little sorry for the guy he had pulled over. It makes you think about all the petty crap these officers have to put up with every single day, along with all the dangerous stuff they have to deal with as well.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
STANDISH, ME
94.9 HOM

Take The Kids to These 8 Free Swimming Spots in Maine

One of my favorite things about summer is cooling off in a pool of water when it's a super hot day. Sometimes those swimming spots cost money and right now, especially during the current climate, us families do not have the extra money to spend. So I decided to make...
MAINE STATE
amjamboafrica.com

Governor Mills Announces $1.6M Grant Program to Expand Medical Provider Training in Rural Maine

The initiative offers funding to support the expansion or development of new medical residency programs in underserved areas for new physicians. It also will support clinical training opportunities for students enrolled in an accredited healthcare profession educational or training program, including but not limited to nursing (RN, LPN, APRN), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), behavioral health (LCSW, LADC) professionals, pharmacists, physical therapists, physicians, physician assistants, emergency medical services, (AEMT, Paramedic), and dentistry. The funding incentivizes the expansion of clinical sites by providing direct funding to pay qualified clinical supervisors and by providing other supports such as housing for students while they complete their clinical rotations. The Expansion of Rural Clinical Preceptorships and Rural Graduate Medical Education Program awards grants of up to $650,000 for proposals to attract and support clinical supervisors, known as preceptors, in rural practices and up to $950,000 to support new or expanded graduate medical education programs. This helps fill an important gap: Maine ranks among the lowest states in terms of graduate medical education opportunities.
MAINE STATE

