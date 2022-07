Why spend all that $$$ on traveling when we already live in paradise? Not to mention how annoying flying can be, with the over-the-top security measures, lines and hoops you must jump through only to be seated next to someone who has the newest variant of omicron. Miss me with that junk— I'm staying in Missoula this summer, and if you are too, here's some tips on where to go to get the best day off possible.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO