Baker City, OR

Gigantic + Barley Browns Collaboration Release – Hipster Cowboy IPA

By Brewpublic Staff
brewpublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, July 18th 2022: Gigantic Brewing, in conjunction with Barley Brown’s Beer in Baker City, OR, present Hipster Cowboy IPA, a cool kid meets country boy collaboration. Inspired by big skies and Bloodshot Records, this IPA will kick your cowboy boots up a notch higher. “We each brought...

brewpublic.com

Comments / 0

kpic

Jack Black visits Wallowa Lake in Eastern Oregon

JOSEPH, Ore. — Jack Black made a visit to the Pacific Northwest over the weekend. The "School of Rock" star did some fishing at the Wallowa Lake Marina in Eastern Oregon. “Someone knows where the good fishing is,” the Wallowa Lake Marina wrote on Facebook on Sunday. Jack...
WALLOWA, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Tenacious Jack Black Pays a Visit to Oregon’s Northeast Corner

Photos began appearing recently on Oregon social media accounts featuring actor and all-around rockstar Jack Black. In one photo with his family, Tyler Hodge described Black as “an awesome guy and so humble”. Decked out in a straw sun hat and psychedelic cat t-shirt, Black seemed to fit...
opb.org

After more than a decade, a sawmill in East Oregon reopens

Earlier this month, the Prairie Wood Products sawmill in Grant County officially reopened. The sawmill in Prairie City initially closed in 2008 during the financial crisis and temporarily reopened in 2009 before shutting down again later that year. The mill has hired 25 people and is looking to hire up to 25 more. Jodi Westbrooks is the president of Prairie Wood Products and Kyle Westbrooks is the business development manager for the same company. We’ll hear from them on why they chose to open the mill after years of closing, and how they’re handling inflation and other challenges.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Confirmed Wolf Depredations in Union County

Union County – (Release from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) July 17, 2022 – Union County (Five Point Creek area) General situation and animal information: A ranch manager found a 900-lb, injured, yearling heifer in an 1100-acre private forested pasture on 7/17/22. The estimated time of the injuries were 12-24 hours prior to the investigation.
UNION COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Stroke Victim Life Flighted out of Imbler

IMBLER, OR – The Imbler football field became an impromptu landing pad on July 18 as both a La Grande Fire Department and Life Flight helicopter were dispatched for a local medical emergency. At approximately 8:15 p.m. the Imbler Rural Fire Department received notice of a stroke victim. The Life Flight and fire helicopters arrived at approximately 8:35 p.m. with the victim successfully being transported out of the valley to a higher-level care facility.
IMBLER, OR
oregontoday.net

Suspect Arrested in Union Co., July 21

On July 19, 2022, at 8:38 a.m., a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway 82 outside of Elgin, Oregon. The individual was later confirmed to be the outstanding suspect from Sunday’s pursuit and Officer Involved Shooting incident and was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Oregon State Police. The below-mentioned suspect was taken to the Union County Jail and lodged on the following charges: Demus Montez (36) of Hermiston, Oregon; Attempted Murder; Attempted Robbery 1; Elude On Foot; Unlawful Use of a Weapon; Felon in Possession (Firearm); Criminal Mischief 1; Reckless Endangering; Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation. This is an active investigation by the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police. Once the investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Union County District Attorney’s Office for review and any further releases. Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22181738.
ELGIN, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Man Arrested in Elgin, Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A Hermiston man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with attempted murder following Sunday’s pursuit in Union County where shots were exchanged between the suspect and the Oregon State Police. On Tuesday at 8:38 a.m., a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway...
HERMISTON, OR
signalamerican.com

Crash on 95 claims one

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 has claimed the life of a Weiser woman. Jean M. Hawk, 66, was traveling north on Thursday, just before noon, when she reportedly veered off the roadway, just south of Sunnyside Road, over-corrected, and rolled her vehicle. Hawk was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by Life Flight to a Boise hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
WEISER, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy