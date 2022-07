My name is Robert McNamara, and I am the president of Franklin Pride TN (FPTN). On June 4, 2022, FPTN hosted our second annual Pride Celebration at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. The festival was a resounding success, with thousands of people in attendance. The festival was fully funded by local corporate sponsors and individual donors. We are grateful for their generosity and courage.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO