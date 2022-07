Cuphead fans are used to waiting. After an eye-catching teaser, it took years before the original game finally launched in 2017. And now, after multiple delays and rereleases on new platforms, The Delicious Last Course wraps up this now-legendary classic cartoon-inspired shoot ‘em up. For $8, this DLC expansion not only gives you more bosses to challenge but also more tools to take them down. It completes an already fantastic experience and earns an Editors’ Choice pick for Nintendo Switch games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO