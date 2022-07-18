BRIDGEHAMPTON

A stucco postmodern in Amagansett on coveted Further Lane has sold for $11.53 million with a last asking price of $13 million. Custom home builder John Hummel built the home in 2001. It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a master suite with a balcony. Among the features and amenities are a commercial-grade top-of-the-line kitchen, French doors throughout, a finished basement, rolling lawns and gardens, and an award-winning pool.

AMAGANSETT, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO