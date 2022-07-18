ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

BRIDGEHAMPTON

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEHAMPTON/ SAGAPONACK-- Summer Rental, August....

Further Lane Postmodern Sells For $11.53 Million

A stucco postmodern in Amagansett on coveted Further Lane has sold for $11.53 million with a last asking price of $13 million. Custom home builder John Hummel built the home in 2001. It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a master suite with a balcony. Among the features and amenities are a commercial-grade top-of-the-line kitchen, French doors throughout, a finished basement, rolling lawns and gardens, and an award-winning pool.
AMAGANSETT, NY
SAG HARBOR

SAG HARBOR-- $8,000 August Rental. Studio Apartment Noyac. 5 minute walk to Bay beaches. 5 minute drive to Sag Harbor Village. Central air, laundry, modern, clean, fully furnished, king bed, TV, kitchenette, private garden area & parking. Email for photos:. Countrycottage32@yahoo.com.
SAG HARBOR, NY
HAMPTON BAYS

HAMPTON BAYS-- 1 bedroom apartment, $1,800, includes utilities. No pets. SOUTH FORK REALTY, 631-728-6565.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
ZBA Approves Plan To Save The Dimon Farmhouse In Water Mill

The Dimon Farmhouse, a Water Mill home that dates back to the mid to late 19th century, will be saved from the wrecking ball under a recently approved plan to move the structure, landmark it and subdivide the property. The Southampton Town Zoning Board of Appeals officially greenlit the plan...
WATER MILL, NY
Sagaponack, NY
Bridgehampton, NY
SOUTHAMPTON

Custom Mediterranean-Style Villa. 4,800 SF (Under Roof) Includes. Office, Exercise. Storage Rooms. Range: $2,950,000-$3,500,000. Direct Access Real Estate, Inc.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Talk Is Cheap

The Southampton Town Board, like all town and village boards in New York State, had a limited window of opportunity to opt out of the state law that legalizes the sale of recreational marijuana. After a conscious board decision to... Leave It Alone. Like the proverbial tree falling in a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Juvenile Great White Shark Washes Up In Quogue

A juvenile great white shark was discovered washed up on a Quogue beach on Wednesday, July 20. Quogue Village Police said that at around 9:30 a.m. a Dune Road resident... more. Members of three environmental organizations gathered at Long Beach in Noyac on Tuesday to mark ... by Stephen J. Kotz.
QUOGUE, NY
#Summer Rental#Housing List
Southampton Village Moving Ahead With Plans To Improve Moses Park

​In 2016, at the request of Southampton Village officials, Southampton Town agreed to use $14 million from the Community Preservation Fund to buy the 12-plus acres of open space on... more. The Joe Koziarz Memorial 5K returned to Westhampton Beach on Saturday after a two-year hiatus, ... by Drew Budd.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Be Proactive

Many thanks to Fred Thiele for taking the initiative to investigate the effects of beech leaf disease, a new, as yet incurable, rapidly invasive blight that is currently threatening to destroy both our native and ornamental beech trees in large sections of our country. Assemblyman Thiele sits on the standing...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Swimmer Drowns In Montauk Surf, Second Hospitalized

A 31-year-old man drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk on Tuesday evening, July 19. Three off-duty East Hampton Town lifeguards who were... more. Joseph Grippo, the Montauk man accused of bludgeoning another Montauk man to death in 2019, ... 18 Jul 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
Real Estate
Traffic Flow Experiments In Southampton Commence

A multi-pronged approach to improve traffic flow heading east during the morning commute is getting a lot of positive feedback, according to Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle, despite opposition... more. A juvenile great white shark was discovered washed up on a Quogue beach on Wednesday, ... 20 Jul 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Hamptons Youth Triathlon Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

After months of training, Mia Luna crossed the finish line as the first i-tri athlete of the Hamptons Youth Triathlon at Long Beach in Sag Harbor on Saturday morning. While... more. The Hamptons Adult Hardball Championships are set — the Harbor Krakens will play the East ... by Staff Writer...
SAG HARBOR, NY
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

