BRIDGEHAMPTON

A stucco postmodern in Amagansett on coveted Further Lane has sold for $11.53 million with a last asking price of $13 million. Custom home builder John Hummel built the home in 2001. It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a master suite with a balcony. Among the features and amenities are a commercial-grade top-of-the-line kitchen, French doors throughout, a finished basement, rolling lawns and gardens, and an award-winning pool.
SAG HARBOR-- $8,000 August Rental. Studio Apartment Noyac. 5 minute walk to Bay beaches. 5 minute drive to Sag Harbor Village. Central air, laundry, modern, clean, fully furnished, king bed, TV, kitchenette, private garden area & parking. Email for photos:. Countrycottage32@yahoo.com.
The Dimon Farmhouse, a Water Mill home that dates back to the mid to late 19th century, will be saved from the wrecking ball under a recently approved plan to move the structure, landmark it and subdivide the property. The Southampton Town Zoning Board of Appeals officially greenlit the plan...
The Southampton Town Board, like all town and village boards in New York State, had a limited window of opportunity to opt out of the state law that legalizes the sale of recreational marijuana. After a conscious board decision to... Leave It Alone. Like the proverbial tree falling in a...
A juvenile great white shark was discovered washed up on a Quogue beach on Wednesday, July 20. Quogue Village Police said that at around 9:30 a.m. a Dune Road resident... more. Members of three environmental organizations gathered at Long Beach in Noyac on Tuesday to mark ... by Stephen J. Kotz.
East Hampton Town and land preservation advocates on Monday dedicated a new multi-use, handicapped-accessible nature trail in the Buckskill woods to the memory of Zach Cohen. The trail, a half-mile... more. The Amagansett homeowners who have blocked vehicle access to a stretch of ocean beach on ... by Michael Wright.
In 2016, at the request of Southampton Village officials, Southampton Town agreed to use $14 million from the Community Preservation Fund to buy the 12-plus acres of open space on... more. The Joe Koziarz Memorial 5K returned to Westhampton Beach on Saturday after a two-year hiatus, ... by Drew Budd.
Many thanks to Fred Thiele for taking the initiative to investigate the effects of beech leaf disease, a new, as yet incurable, rapidly invasive blight that is currently threatening to destroy both our native and ornamental beech trees in large sections of our country. Assemblyman Thiele sits on the standing...
Sag Harbor Village, which has been planning to extend the reach of its sewer treatment plant, hopes to get a boost in that effort by allowing the owner of a... more. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday vetoed a measure approved by a thin majority ... 20 Jul 2022 by Michael Wright.
A 31-year-old man drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk on Tuesday evening, July 19. Three off-duty East Hampton Town lifeguards who were... more. Joseph Grippo, the Montauk man accused of bludgeoning another Montauk man to death in 2019, ... 18 Jul 2022...
One of the groups of plaintiffs in the gaggle of lawsuits challenging East Hampton Town’s attempts to impose new restrictions on flights into East Hampton Airport has asked a judge... more. The Amagansett homeowners who have blocked vehicle access to a stretch of ocean beach on ... by Michael...
Opponents and supporters of Heart of the Hamptons moving its food pantry into the former ambulance barn in Southampton Village came out to Village Hall on Monday, July 18, to... more. A juvenile great white shark was discovered washed up on a Quogue beach on Wednesday, ... by Staff Writer.
The Southampton Town Board has accepted the developer’s first draft of a full-scale environmental review of plans to develop 5 acres off County Road 39 in Southampton with 60 affordable... more. A juvenile great white shark was discovered washed up on a Quogue beach on Wednesday, ... 20 Jul...
A multi-pronged approach to improve traffic flow heading east during the morning commute is getting a lot of positive feedback, according to Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle, despite opposition... more. A juvenile great white shark was discovered washed up on a Quogue beach on Wednesday, ... 20 Jul 2022...
After months of training, Mia Luna crossed the finish line as the first i-tri athlete of the Hamptons Youth Triathlon at Long Beach in Sag Harbor on Saturday morning. While... more. The Hamptons Adult Hardball Championships are set — the Harbor Krakens will play the East ... by Staff Writer...
In 2003, Dorothy Lichtenstein was invited by friends to an event at what was, at the time, the LIU-Southampton campus, where comedian Mel Brooks and actress Anne Bancroft were featured... more. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday vetoed a measure approved by a thin majority ... by Michael Wright.
The Southampton Town Board, like all town and village boards in New York State, had a limited window of opportunity to opt out of the state law that legalizes the sale of recreational marijuana. After a conscious board decision to... Talk Is Cheap. Residents, lawmakers, business owners and the leaders...
Daniel Stone of Richmond, Kentucky, and formerly Southampton, died on October 21, 2019. He was 56. He was born March 29, 1960, in Winchester, Kentucky, and was the son of... more. Over the years, artists and writers came to Sag Harbor for a variety of reasons. Early on, it was...
