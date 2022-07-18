ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Norman Ross

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiropractor, educational and civic leader, farmer, philanthropist. Dr. Ross passed away July 5, 2022, age 82. He was born in Kosciusko County IN to loving parents Lawrence and Ruby (Carlin) Ross. Norm is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Judy (Keim) Ross, sisters Phyllis (Ross) Fruitt of West Lafayette...

Nina C. Hurst

Nina C. Hurst, 88, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 9:15 am, Monday, July 18, 2022, at Mulberry Health in Mulberry, Indiana. She was born on February 4, 1934, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Grant and Hassie (Arnett) Hoskins. Nina married Otis Hurst in Middlesboro, Kentucky on May 19, 1949; he died...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Robert Franklin Kreider

Robert Franklin Kreider, 97, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare. Bob was born on August 26, 1924, in Liberty Mills, Indiana, to Shirley and Lydia (Wendel) Kreider. He graduated from Chester High School in 1942, where he excelled in baseball, track, and basketball. Robert served his country in WW II in the Air Corp, where he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, as a pilot in the 64th Troop Carrier Squadron of the Eighth Air Force. He flew B-24 and B-25 bombers, but flew mostly C-46’s and C- 47’s. He served in the Pacific Front completing over 100 flights in the Philippines, spending 500 days in the South Pacific. Upon returning from WWII, he married his wartime fiancé, Bonnie Louise Ulrey of Servia, Indiana, on November 27, 1946.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Carmen Rose Anez

Carmen Rose Anez, 88, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be with her Lord at 10:56 am, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born on October 24, 1933, in Bolivia, to Angel and Honoria (Barrios) Anez. As a teen Carmen met and became fast friends with Thelma...
WABASH, IN
Crossroads Bank announces promotions

WABASH COUNTY, IN- Crossroads Bank announced that Mandy Durst has been promoted to Senior Deposit Operations Specialist Officer. She started at Crossroads Bank in 2004 as a teller. In June 2006, she was promoted to Deposit Operations Clerk and in July 2020, she was promoted to Senior Deposit Operations Specialist. Mandy went to North Miami High School then to Ancilla College and Ivy Tech earning a degree in Applied Science Business Administration with a concentration in Management and Marketing.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Hero Memorial Dedication Plaque installed

WABASH, IN- Visit Wabash County in partnership with the City of Wabash is pleased to announce that the Wabash County Hero Memorial dedication plaque has been installed after several months of shipping delays. The stone base was donated by Wabash-Kokomo Monument and Vault and installed on July 14, along with a brass dedication plaque.
Salamonie Preschool offers “B is for Bee” August 17

WABASH COUNTY, IN- Preschool-age children and their adults are invited to Salamonie Preschool’s “B is for Bee” on August 17. What keeps bees so busy? How do they help us?. Children ages 2 – 5 and their adults are welcome to attend the class from 10 a.m....
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Richardson retires from Peru Police Department

PERU, IN- The Peru Police Department would like to congratulate Lieutenant Jon Richardson (Badge #Z41) on his retirement on his 34th anniversary with the Peru Police Department. During the course of Lt. Richardson’s career, he has served as a Sergeant, Captain and member of the Drug Task Force. Jon is...
PERU, IN
Huntington County Sheriff’s Department attempting to locate man

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN- The following information is from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department attempting to locate Charles Benfer:. Active warrants for resisting and multiple other charges have been filed (multiple other charges are being filed for recent behavior). Over the last week or two, local law enforcement has attempted...

