Norman Ross

Robert Franklin Kreider, 97, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare. Bob was born on August 26, 1924, in Liberty Mills, Indiana, to Shirley and Lydia (Wendel) Kreider. He graduated from Chester High School in 1942, where he excelled in baseball, track, and basketball. Robert served his country in WW II in the Air Corp, where he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, as a pilot in the 64th Troop Carrier Squadron of the Eighth Air Force. He flew B-24 and B-25 bombers, but flew mostly C-46’s and C- 47’s. He served in the Pacific Front completing over 100 flights in the Philippines, spending 500 days in the South Pacific. Upon returning from WWII, he married his wartime fiancé, Bonnie Louise Ulrey of Servia, Indiana, on November 27, 1946.

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO