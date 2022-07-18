Touting Public Officials Praising Manufactured Homes, Manufactured Housing Institute Ironically Urges ‘Take Action to Support Cost-Effective MH Energy Efficiency Requirements’ – Facts & Analysis
The Biden-Harris 2020 campaign website aptly noted that in Washington, D.C. “access” to public officials can be a ‘form of currency.’ For years, the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) has demonstrated their ability to obtain ‘access’ to various lawmakers, appointed officials and members of the federal bureaucracy. MHI has even demonstrated White...www.manufacturedhomepronews.com
Comments / 0