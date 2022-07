The Marlins liked what they saw from two-sport prep star Torin Montgomery in 2019. The Marlins liked what they saw from Missouri first baseman Torin Montgomery in '22. On Tuesday during the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Miami selected Montgomery for the second time, making him the first such player since senior director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik joined the organization. The club also chose Montgomery in the 35th round in 2019 out of Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Wash.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO