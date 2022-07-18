ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patent Issued for Dynamic ranking of recommendation pairings (USPTO 11373232): salesforce.com inc.

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Casalaina, Marco (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11373232 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A challenge for businesses is figuring out which product, service, or actions...

Patent Application Titled “Determining Body Characteristics Based on Images” Published Online (USPTO 20220215478): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Rugel, John (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Life insurance is not only an important financial tool and investment strategy for many customers, but also provides customers with the security and peace of mind of knowing that they are protecting the financial futures of their families and loved-ones. Many different types of life insurance policies may exist between insurance providers (or insurers) and customers (or insureds), such as term life insurance (providing life insurance protection over a specific period of time), whole life insurance (providing permanent insurance for the lifetime of the insured, generally with fixed terms), or universal life insurance (similar to whole life insurance, with additional flexibility to allow customers to raise or lower premiums and coverage amounts during the lifetime of their policies). Different insurance providers may offer various different types of life insurance products, including different insurance types, terms, premiums, and coverage amounts, to meet the needs and investment goals of different customers.
Patent Issued for Digital content curation and distribution system and method (USPTO 11379521): Iris.tv Inc.

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Clausen, David (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11379521 is Iris.tv Inc. (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present invention is related to digital content distribution systems. FIG. 1 is a high-level diagram illustrating a typical digital content distribution system 100. In practice, a content provider 101 stores a plurality of digital content assets in an asset library 102. As used herein, the term “asset” broadly includes any machine-readable and/or machine-storable files containing digital content, or a pointer, placeholder, uniform resource locator (URL), or equivalent means for redirecting an end-user 105 to the digital content. Digital content may include any digital video, music, pictures, or equivalents thereof. The end-user 105 employs an end-user device 104 to access the assets via a distribution platform; such as a website, mobile application, TV widget, or equivalents thereof. The end-user 105 may use a search/index engine 103 to query the asset library 102 for an asset of interest. Search queries are typically conducted based on tags, keywords, and/or associated metadata linked to individual assets. Recommendation engines are also known, which may recommend assets to the end-user 105, based on the tags, keywords, and/or associated metadata.
Patent Application Titled “System And Methods For Managing Healthcare Resources” Published Online (USPTO 20220215910): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor CHARLSON, Mary E. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Healthcare services are those that...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Machine Learning Technologies for Efficiently Obtaining Insurance Coverage”, for Approval (USPTO 20220215476): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Frankowiak, Sara (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Individuals who seek insurance coverage and are sensitive to pricing and product features (e.g., coverage types and/or limits, deductibles, etc.), or “frequent shoppers,” often expend considerable time and effort in finding insurance providers that best meet their needs. Conventionally, a frequent shopper finds an insurance provider by way of an agent/broker, an aggregator, a comparison web site, general web browsing, etc. Once the frequent shopper obtains an insurance policy from the desired provider, the frequent shopper is typically tied to that provider, and to the rate and product features of the policy offered by the provider, until and unless he or she proactively shops around for a new provider offering a policy with a better rate and/or product features. For example, a frequent shopper might decide to look into the offerings of other insurance providers when the frequent shopper’s current policy is up for renewal. Thus, a frequent shopper typically must either spend time and effort looking for a better-priced insurance offering on a recurring basis (e.g., once every six months or annually), or simply renew his or her current policy regardless of whether that policy provides the best rate and/or product features. Conventional agency-based insurance models may not suffice to meet a frequent shopper’s needs, due to the perceived additional cost associated with having an agent.”
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 83,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for using image analysis to automatically determine vehicle information (USPTO 11380083): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Antonetti, Joseph (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11380083, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Patent Issued for Senior living engagement and care support platforms (USPTO 11380439): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11380439, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “At least some conventional computer networks have enabled caregivers (e.g., family members, friends, and care service providers) associated with senior users to coordinate care for the senior user. However, conventional systems usually merely keep a schedule of the coordinated care, and may not provide additional functionality. Further, known systems may not facilitate senior engagement in their daily schedules, and may therefore not provide information on such engagement to caregivers. Known systems may have other drawbacks as well.”
SoCal-Based Boutique Firm Named Frontrunner in National Human Resources Magazine’s Top 10 Employee Benefits Companies For 2022

Advanced Benefit Consulting Honored by HR Tech Outlook Magazine. (ABC), a boutique-style employee benefits consulting firm and health insurance agency and benefits compliance consulting firm was considered one of the Top 10 Employee Benefits Firms for 2022 and was later honored as the national “Frontrunner” with a magazine cover highlight and an expanded story. In an industry and time where large, national agencies gobbled up many small and medium-sized firms, a smaller, boutique firm was named the best in the industry by national.
Data on Managed Care Described by Researchers at Radiology Partners (Current Controversies In Radiology On Cost, Reimbursement, and Price Transparency: Ajr Expert Panel Narrative Review): Managed Care

-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Many believe that fundamental reform of the. U.S. health care system is overdue and necessary given rising national health care expenditures, poor performance on key population health...
NAIC Releases In-Depth 2021 Property/Casualty Market Share Data Report

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released an in-depth 2021 market share data report on property/casualty insurers. The report provides fundamental market information that can be used by regulators, insurers, and others interested in analyzing the insurance industry. It also gives users an understanding of the overall size of the market by providing data at a state and national level.
Insurance Broker Tool Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : Oracle, Comarch, AgencyBloc, Radiusbob

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broker Tool Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broker Tool market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Former Optum Healthcare Executive Seth Serxner Joins EdLogics as Chief Health Officer

Serxner helps lead EdLogics' digital health literacy strategy. /PRNewswire/ -- EdLogics, a digital communications and engagement company dedicated to improving health literacy and empowering individuals to make better healthcare decisions, has appointed Dr. Seth Serxner. , PhD, MPH, as Chief Health Officer. Dr. Serxner. brings an extensive background in health...
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Erie Insurance, Allianz SE , Acko General Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
