LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Few people are expecting much from the Chicago Bears this coming season. Most analysts are predicting Chicago will be one of the league's worst teams, with a questionable roster often cited as the primary reason. Whether new general manager Ryan Poles will admit it or not, the team is in a rebuilding stage, and with a roster full of new faces, it'll be interesting to see which players emerge as standouts.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO