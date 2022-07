The Florida healthcare industry continues to demonstrate a strong demand for registered nurses. A career in nursing requires an individual to provide compassionate, comprehensive care to patients in a variety of clinical settings. It is a dynamic profession supported by continuous learning and advancements in technology within a rapidly changing medical landscape. Polk State’s Nursing Program graduates are well-respected within the Polk County community, across the state of Florida, and beyond. The Nursing Schools Almanac 2021, which ranks of the best nursing programs in Florida, has placed the Polk State College Associate in Science in Nursing degree program as seventh in the state. More information on the Almanac’s ranking can be found online (https://www.nursingschoolsalmanac.com/rankings/adn/florida).

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO