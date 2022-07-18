ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin shrugs off Sanders' climate rebuke as Dems make peace with health care-only bill

By Allison Pecorin
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoAlO_0gkAG2uq00
Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito pay respects to Hershel Woodrow Woody Williams in the United States Capitol Rotunda during a Congressional tribute ceremony on July 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams, Pool via Getty Images

With Joe Manchin's stamp of approval in the closely divided Senate, President Joe Biden and Democratic Party leaders are ready for the chamber to move forward before the next recess on a slimmed-down spending bill that focuses on health care. But not all Senate Democrats feel the same.

One day after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., castigated West Virginia's Sen. Manchin for rejecting the Democratic package on climate and taxes -- saying he was sabotaging "future generations" -- Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden said he wants to keep a path open for adding climate policies into the upcoming reconciliation package, including those put on ice by Manchin.

"Conversations on clean energy must continue to preserve our options to move forward," Wyden, of Oregon, said in a statement on Monday. "While I strongly support additional executive action by President Biden, we know a flood of Republican lawsuits will follow. Legislation continues to be the best option here. The climate crisis is the issue of our time and we should keep our options open.”

Wyden stopped short of threatening to revoke support for a health care-only bill and no other Senate Democrat appears to have drawn such a red line. But progress requires consensus in the 50-50 chamber, given GOP opposition: Democrats intend to pass their reconciliation bill using a fast-track budget tool that needs only a simple majority.

Manchin has agreed to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, potentially saving the federal government $288 billion and bringing down costs for seniors, in addition to a two-year extension of pandemic-era premium subsidies for lower-income Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act.

But, citing concerns about historically high inflation, Manchin last week pumped the breaks on climate proposals in the Democratic legislation. He said then that he needed to see July's inflation data before he could determine how to proceed on the climate component.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ei6IA_0gkAG2uq00
FILE PHOTO: Senator Ron Wyden speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 19, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Pool via Reuters, FILE

As for Sanders' criticism that he was "intentionally sabotaging the president’s agenda," Manchin was asked Monday to respond and said: "I've been at this a long time. People say things some times they might not mean, and I don't take it personally."

Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, of Illinois, said Monday that he can "live with" moving forward on a bill focused only on health care if that's the best that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, can achieve in discussions with Manchin.

"My major frustration is I think Joe should have made his position clear a hell of a long time ago," Durbin said, echoing Sanders' criticism Sunday that "the problem was that we continue to talk to Manchin like he was serious. He was not."

"If they do prescription drugs, give them credit, that's a good issue," Durbin said Monday. "But we've spent a lot of time wasted in negotiation."

Other Democrats also signaled Monday that they're prepared to swallow a package that excludes climate and spending.

"We have a 50-50 Senate. It is what it is," Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said. "Any improvement to me is something to be considered."

It's unlikely Republicans would pick up the slack for Democratic defectors. In floor remarks Monday, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the health care-focused plan "reckless."

"Washington Democrats are working right now to find a way to put more bureaucracy between American patients and the treatments they rely on. They want to put socialist price controls between American innovators and new cures for debilitating diseases," McConnell said Monday. "With one-party Democratic control of government they just might get away with it, but our colleagues need to think again."

Manchin: 'I haven't walked away'

Manchin, in conversation with reporters on Monday, insisted he was continuing to negotiate on climate and other provisions. He was firm on waiting for the July inflation numbers before proceeding.

"I haven't walked away from anything, and inflation is my greatest concern," he said. "I don't know what tomorrow brings."

But Democrats are running out of time and know that after the monthlong August recess they must return with a focus on funding the government by Oct. 1, nearly always a fraught process. November's midterm elections come soon after that.

And with both health care premiums in many states set in August and pandemic-era ACA subsidies set to expire by year's end, Democrats could be facing angry voters if costs skyrocket -- amid the pain of inflation -- ahead of the midterms where control of Congress is at stake.

On Friday, Biden backed moving forward with a health care bill while promising executive action on climate.

"After decades of fierce opposition from powerful special interests, Democrats have come together, beaten back the pharmaceutical industry and are prepared to give Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices and to prevent an increase in health insurance premiums for millions of families with coverage under the Affordable Care Act," the president said. "Families all over the nation will sleep easier if Congress takes this action."

Comments / 0

Related
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Beast

Are Joe Manchin and Susan Collins Stupid—or Do They Just Think We Are?

Are Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin stupid, or do they just think we are?. Both self-identified centrist, pro-choice senators voted to confirm Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, two of the six jurists responsible for curb-stomping American women’s rights back into the 1960s with today’s ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health. They did so because, at the time, they were assured that both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would uphold precedent. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, in fact, did not. Whoopsie!
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Health Care#Dems#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic Party#Democrats#Senate Finance Committee#Republican#Gop#Medicare
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

With his newest declaration, Joe Manchin proves his critics right

Over the course of the last year, as Democratic negotiations over the White House’s Build Back Better agenda have unfolded, Sen. Joe Manchin has faced plenty of criticisms, though plenty of observers have pushed a notable defense. Indeed, for months, many Capitol Hill observers have espoused a specific school...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

751K+
Followers
166K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy