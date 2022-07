CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9:05 PM): Kayli has been found. Charleston Police are looking for a runaway child who has been missing since Thursday, July 14. Kayli Keitt, 13, was last seen in the area of Hagood Avenue and Spring Street and was last known to be wearing a black and white striped shirt, black shorts and black socks with slippers.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO