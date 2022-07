When we discuss major stakes races for 3-year-olds, the name of Bob Baffert is inescapable. After all, the just-off-suspension trainer has won an incredible 16 Triple Crown races. However, when you look for the major 3-year-old race that he has been most dominant over in his career, it is without question the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park, which will be shown this Saturday on CNBC from 5 to 6 p.m. ET.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO