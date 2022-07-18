Tyler Higbee among the 12 highest-rated TEs in 'Madden NFL 23'

The folks at EA Sports are beginning to release overall ratings for players in the upcoming “Madden NFL 23” video game, beginning with the wide receivers and tight ends. Cooper Kupp is the second-best wideout in the game with an overall rating of 98, and Tyler Higbee is also among the top players at his position.

Higbee has a rating of 83 overall, which puts him 12th among all tight ends. Travis Kelce (98), George Kittle (97) and Mark Andrews (93) are the top tight ends in the game, with Darren Waller being the fourth and final tight end to earn a rating of at least 90 overall.

Higbee may not blow people away with exceptional speed or elusiveness like some of the top tight ends do, but he does everything well. He’s a solid receiver, a good blocker and still manages to make plays after the catch.

He also plays in an offense that features Cooper Kupp and now Allen Robinson, so he doesn’t exactly get the most targets.