GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Capt. Tom Hill knew he’d be in uniform when he grew up. “I had two uncles that were police officers down in Miami Dade,” he said. “I remember being 6, 7-years-old and being thrown in the patrol car and hitting all the buttons and (it) can’t get much better than that.”

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO