North Smithfield, RI

Library armadillo, summer concerts begin: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week

By Editorial team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting today, Monday, July 18, and continuing into the next two weeks weather permitting, the Department of Public Works will be reclaiming and paving Highpoint Drive, Circle Drive and Antaya Drive. Armadillo appearance Wednesday. North Smithfield Public Library still has a variety of special summer programs for all ages...

Skate park petition, Fernwood open house: Five things to know in Burrillville this week

NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley will host open house events on Wednesday, June 20 starting at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 23 starting at 10 a.m. at 200 George Eddy Road in Pascoag to showcase affordable housing for potential future homeowners. Guests are invited to check out the site, meet current homeowners, tour the neighborhood, and complete an application to join the neighborhood.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
rimonthly.com

What’s Happening to the Crescent Park Carousel?

For generations, the Crescent park Carousel in Riverside has delighted families with its whimsical nostalgia. All that remains of a long-gone amusement park, the carousel was saved by a group of residents that then formed the Crescent Park Preservation Association. They’ve kept the ride going through its riders and donations, but all those years have taken a toll on the structure. Lovers of the merry-go-round may be disappointed to see that the carousel has been closed for the last three years, but they may rest assured that the ride is getting some much needed TLC.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Upcoming music festivals in Rhode Island cause park restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced restrictions made in Newport for upcoming music festivals. The DEM said Wednesday that some parts of Fort Adams State Park will have restricted access from July 22 to 31. The restrictions will affect, “shore access to recreational...
NEWPORT, RI
North Smithfield, RI
North Smithfield, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Former Fall River teacher being remembered for giving to community

A former teacher is being remembered after passing away over the weekend. 69-year-old Steven Lempke, of Somerset, passed away Saturday at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are recalling Lempke as a friendly and happy man who you could always come and talk to. Former students who had Lempke as...
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI

Roll on over to Lighthouse Skatepark in Pawtucket

Looking for a fun new spot for people of all ages? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out Lighthouse Skatepark in Pawtucket. Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to meet the team and learn more. They have many events coming up including their One Year Anniversary party on July...
PAWTUCKET, RI
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Located in the heart of the Ocean State, the picturesque town of Warwick, RI, is just 12 miles south of downtown Providence. For area companies, proximity is a strong economic driver, with two-thirds of New England’s population accessible within a 75-mile radius. For locals, however, there’s no real reason to leave home. From retail to recreation, Warwick’s array of amenities coupled with a high-performing education system, quality health care and an engaged citizenry make this one of the best places to live in the U.S. And with a solid median income level relative to average residential real estate values, the rate of home ownership in Warwick sits at 71.5%, significantly higher than the U.S. average. When you add in a rich history and 39 miles of stunning coastline, it’s easy to see why this quaint Rhode Island town is the perfect place to put down roots.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Even Jay Leno Knows This is the Best Hot Dog in Rhode Island

He may have been a day or so early, but Jay Leno was celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a true Rhode Island classic while in Newport this week. Wally's Wieners on Thames Street in Newport was visited by the late-night legend and I love that he was there to eat Rhode Island's favorite hot dog, the Saughy.
NEWPORT, RI
country1025.com

Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Briar Point Beach in Coventry and Hope Pond Recreation Beach in Scituate have unsafe bacteria levels. The beach water quality will continue to be monitored through Labor...
SCITUATE, RI
FUN 107

How Westport’s Horseneck Beach Got Its Name

Why did they name it Horseneck Beach and whose idea was it anyway? I don't know for sure, but I found a theory. Since moving to Dartmouth in 2020, my wife and I have become quite fond of exploring the many backroads of our adopted town and next-door Westport. Having traveled our country extensively in recent years, I can say with certainty that the beauty of this region measures up nicely with what's out there.

