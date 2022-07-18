Library armadillo, summer concerts begin: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week

Located in the heart of the Ocean State, the picturesque town of Warwick, RI, is just 12 miles south of downtown Providence. For area companies, proximity is a strong economic driver, with two-thirds of New England’s population accessible within a 75-mile radius. For locals, however, there’s no real reason to leave home. From retail to recreation, Warwick’s array of amenities coupled with a high-performing education system, quality health care and an engaged citizenry make this one of the best places to live in the U.S. And with a solid median income level relative to average residential real estate values, the rate of home ownership in Warwick sits at 71.5%, significantly higher than the U.S. average. When you add in a rich history and 39 miles of stunning coastline, it’s easy to see why this quaint Rhode Island town is the perfect place to put down roots.

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO