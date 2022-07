One of the first big battles of the post-Roe age is about to take place in Kansas. On Aug. 2, the state's voters will decide the proposed "Value Them Both" amendment to the state constitution that would give the Kansas Legislature the power to regulate — and, most likely, ban — abortion. The elections follow closely on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down constitutional protections for abortion rights. "This election has generated more attention — and more money — than any amendment in recent history," Cyndi Fahrlander and Angie Ricono report for Kansas City's KCTV. "Campaign...

KANSAS STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO