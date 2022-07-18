ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Apple TV+’s Original Comedy Series ‘Central Park’ Set To Return This Fall

By davontah
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sl6Zd_0gk9yn3q00

Source: Courtesy Apple TV+ / Courtesy


Today (July 18), AppleTV+ announced that it’s critically acclaimed comedy series ‘ Central Park ‘ will be returning for it’s third season!

The hit animated musical comedy series will be back Friday, September 9. From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, the 13-episode third season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday thereafter through November 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMhKQ_0gk9yn3q00

Source: Courtesy Apple TV+ / Courtesy


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swXIe_0gk9yn3q00

Source: Courtesy Apple TV+ / Courtesy


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYFxO_0gk9yn3q00

Source: Courtesy Apple TV+ / Courtesy


As the third season picks up, Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park. Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign with hopes that more people will fall in love with it. Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

‘Central Park’ stars a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. , Emmy Raver-Lampman and Stanley Tucci. Kristen Bell will also star in this season in the new role of Abby, Paige’s (Kathryn Hahn) little sister. The list of guest stars lending their voices for this season include ‘The Afterparty’ stars Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Zoë Chao; ‘Loot’ star Ron Funches; ‘Hello, Jack’ star Jack McBrayer; as well as Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson , Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more. The new season will also add over 40 new original songs to the celebrated catalog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3mof_0gk9yn3q00

Source: Courtesy Apple TV+ / Courtesy


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHAgq_0gk9yn3q00

Source: Courtesy Apple TV+ / Courtesy


The highly lauded first two seasons of ‘Central Park’ are now streaming on Apple TV+. Since its global debut, the series has been recognized with Emmy Award nominations for stars Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. The show also has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLGAg_0gk9yn3q00

Source: Courtesy Apple TV+ / Courtesy


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJO7W_0gk9yn3q00

Source: Courtesy Apple TV+ / Courtesy


Josh Gad and Nora Smith shared executive producers with creator and writer Loren Bouchard. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Will you be tapping in when ‘Central Park’ returns? Let us know in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022: See the Complete List of Nominations

Awards season is back! Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, July 12, two months before the ceremony hits NBC. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s J.B. Smoove — who are set to costar in Netflix’s upcoming workplace comedy, Blockbuster — teamed up to host the nominations announcement on Tuesday. Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma also joined in on the festivities.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

FX Renews Comedy Series for Season 4

Breeders, the comedy series starring Black Panther actor Martin Freeman, was renewed for a fourth season Tuesday, one week after the Season 3 finale aired. The show airs on FX in the U.S., where it is also available to stream on Hulu, and Sky in the U.K. Freeman and Daisy Haggard star as parents raising two children and is loosely influenced by Freeman's life.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Ruffin
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Ike Barinholtz
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Zoë Chao
Person
Paige
Person
Ron Funches
Person
Jack Mcbrayer
Person
Tim Meadows
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Central Park#Television#Appletv
Cinemablend

TBS Just Cancelled A Comedy On The Day It Was Supposed To Premiere, Which Doesn't Bode Well For Daniel Radcliffe's Show

While May is always the time of year when broadcast networks send series to the cancellation chopping block — this year was particularly plentiful in that respect — the same can’t be said when it comes to cable and streaming, which obviously aren’t tied to the same fall-to-spring schedules. But regardless of what platform is involved, no one expects shows to get canceled on the very day they’re set to premiere. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happened with SNL vet Nasim Pedrad’s TBS comedy Chad, which was canceled by TBS hours ahead of the previously delayed Season 2 debut. Which doesn’t make me feel extremely optimistic about Daniel Radcliffe’s Miracle Workers.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Criminal Minds' Resurrected by Paramount Plus With Original Cast

Criminal Minds is back from the dead. Paramount+ has officially resurrected the procedural drama, which ended in February 2020 following a 15-season run on CBS, formally greenlighting the revival series on Thursday. Original cast members Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster will return...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Adds New Amsterdam Star

Earlier this week, Hulu released a new teaser for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale giving us a chilling look at what's to come when the series returns this fall, and now we're getting even more information about the upcoming season and a new face that's joining the cast. According to TVLine, New Amsterdam star Genevieve Angelson has joined the cast for Season 5, and she may be a serious threat not only for June (Elisabeth Moss) but for the women of Canada in the series as well.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Whiskey Riff

‘1883’ Secures 3 Emmy Nominations… While ‘Yellowstone’ Is Ignored

Yesterday, just about every TV series fan was shocked when Yellowstone got snubbed from every major category at the Emmys, as they announced the nominations. It’s a bit puzzling, considering the show has been the most popular on the planet for the past two years, and many sites and critics were predicting Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the show, to be a frontrunner for “Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Billy Crystal’s ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ To Conclude Broadway Run

Mr. Saturday Night will conclude its Broadway run at the Nederlander Theatre on September 4. Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Mr. Saturday Night tells the story of Buddy Young, Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who is trying to reclaim the spotlight some 40 years after making it big. Billy Crystal reprised the role of Young from the film, which he also directed and co-wrote.
NFL
Primetimer

GAC Family Escalates Hallmark War With Its Own 'Christmas in July' Event

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Christmas movie fans, as "Christmas in July" brings festive themes and snowy scenes to the screen all summer long. But this July, Hallmark Channel isn't the only network offering holiday TV movies: GAC Family recently launched its own "Great American Christmas in July" programming block, a move that escalates the network's efforts to cut into Hallmark's viewership and roster of stars.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

James Caan, Star of The Godfather and NBC's Las Vegas, Dead at 82

Click here to read the full article. Veteran Hollywood actor James Caan, who had memorable roles in The Godfather and Misery, has passed away at the age of 82. The actor’s official Twitter account announced the news on Thursday: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” With a career that spanned seven decades, Caan started out with TV roles on The Untouchables, Naked City and Route...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Ordered to Series at Paramount+

Variety has confirmed with sources that the continuation of the long-running CBS procedural has received a 10-episode order at the streaming service. The project was first reported as being in development in early 2021, though series star Paget Brewster had said on social media later that year that project appeared to be “dead.”
TV SERIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy