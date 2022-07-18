ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Freshman Has His Eyes On A Five-Star DB Target Who Is High On Wolverines

diehardsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Johnson, a former five-star recruit and a freshman for the Wolverines, has his eyes...

www.diehardsport.com

247Sports

Four-star LB Anthony Speca set to make fourth visit to U-M

The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan on July 31st for the annual summer extravaganza recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. The Wolverines offered the talented 6-foot-2, 220-pounder back in September...
PITTSBURGH, PA
btpowerhouse.com

Michigan Offers 2023 Four-Star Power Forward Carey Booth

Last month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Carey Booth. Booth comes out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and is ranked as a four-star prospect and one of the best players in New Hampshire in the class. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-9 by 247Sports. Along with Michigan, he also currently has offers from Iowa, Minnesota, and Northwestern along with interest from Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin among fellow Big Ten programs. Additionally, he holds offers from Power Six programs such as Cal, Georgetown, Marquette, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: Have the courage to let the unborn be born

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh lent his celebrity and his voice to an anti-abortion event on Sunday in Plymouth, sharing his reasoning why he's against abortion. According to the Detroit Catholic publication, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, were speakers at the Plymouth Right to Life event at the Inn at St. John's, designed to raise money for several anti-abortion charities and programs in southeast Michigan.  ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Clinics flooded as Michigan becomes abortion haven: 'This is chaos'

A mad scramble for abortion services nationwide has spiked demand for abortions in Michigan as other states have shuttered their clinics in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's rollback of Roe v. Wade. Michigan is among the majority of states that still allow abortion since state Court of Claims...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Willj1228
bridgemi.com

Rent, frustration rising in Michigan’s mobile home parks

James Grant, a retiree who lives on Social Security, bought a manufactured home and moved into South Valley Estates mobile park in Swartz Creek in 2018 to escape high living costs he faced while living in a condo. But, with rising lot rents and outdated state oversight, the once affordable haven of manufactured housing is losing its luster.
MICHIGAN STATE
Atlas Obscura

Michigan's Lost Peninsula

Approximately 140 Michigan residents live on this small peninsula in Lake Erie. If they wanted to go to another part of the state, they would first have to travel south, across the state line into Ohio before going north to return to Michigan. This small exclave known as the “Lost Peninsula” is part of Monroe County and is the southeastern-most corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Lottery Luck in Michigan Has Become an Epidemic

It seems like every other day, now, I see another headline about someone winning a jackpot in Michigan. In the last month alone, MULTIPLE winners over a million dollars!. It's seriously been something I've never seen before in my life. Last week, a man in Lansing claimed the state's largest...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit woman wins $300K from Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Can you imagine seeing winning numbers on your scratch-off ticket, but you win more than $5? An Oakland County woman now knows the feeling when she revealed her winning number on Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time instant game. The 65-year-old, who remains anonymous, bought a...
LAKE ORION, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Town is One of the Best Places to Retire in America

Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
ANN ARBOR, MI

