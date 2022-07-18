Michigan Freshman Has His Eyes On A Five-Star DB Target Who Is High On Wolverines

Last month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Carey Booth. Booth comes out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and is ranked as a four-star prospect and one of the best players in New Hampshire in the class. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-9 by 247Sports. Along with Michigan, he also currently has offers from Iowa, Minnesota, and Northwestern along with interest from Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin among fellow Big Ten programs. Additionally, he holds offers from Power Six programs such as Cal, Georgetown, Marquette, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

