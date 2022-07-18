ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Oregonians favor stricter gun control laws at state and federal level, survey finds

By Alex Baumhardt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross geography, age, race and gender, a majority of Oregonians favor tighter gun control laws at the state and national level, according to a recent survey. The nonpartisan Oregon Values and Beliefs Center in Portland found that nearly 60% favored stricter federal gun regulations, and 56% said the same about the...

philomathnews.com

Gun safety measure will appear on Oregon ballots in November

Oregonians will have the chance to decide in November whether the state should ban large ammunition magazines and require licenses for all gun owners, the Secretary of State’s Office confirmed. Backers of Initiative Petition 17 submitted more than 160,000 signatures from Oregon voters who supported the proposed law earlier...
WWEEK

Oregon Voters Will Consider Gun Control Measure in November

What started as a volunteer-led gun control initiative run from a “little church basement” is now a statewide movement whose goal has become reality: an Oregon vote on whether to further restrict gun sales. Initiative Petition 17, a measure that would ban the sale of high-capacity magazines that...
cascadebusnews.com

Community Organizations across Oregon Support the River Democracy Act

(Indigo Creek | Photo by Northwest Rafting Company) Seventy-five organizations across Oregon have released a letter in support of the River Democracy Act (Senate Bill 192), introduced in February of 2021 by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The letter, released on July 15, showcases the diversity of organizations that...
cannonbeachgazette.com

Faster Internet Oregon: Statewide initiative launched

A statewide effort is underway to improve internet access by engaging residents across the state. Oregon Economic Development Districts (OEDD), Onward Eugene, SpeedUpAmerica and Link Oregon has partnered to launch the initiative, called Faster Internet Oregon. The effort includes a quick one-minute speed test that organizers said will help identify...
thelundreport.org

New Oregon Merger Review Program OK’s First Deal

In the first test of Oregon’s new health care merger review program, officials have approved a change in ownership of two hospice facilities in the state as part of a multi-billion nationwide transaction. The approval came despite fears voiced by three advocacy groups that the new majority owner, a...
oregontoday.net

Oregon Board of Forestry, July 20

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report; Certified Burn Manager rulemaking; 2023-2025 Agency budget development; ODF and DEQ Memorandum of Understanding Progress Report; Wildfire Prevention Program overview; Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Plan progress; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, decision items #2 – Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report, #3 – Certified Burn Manager rulemaking, and #5 – 2023-2025 Agency budget development. Items marked as executive sessions (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Aug. 3 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel regarding the board’s rights and duties related to current litigation, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h). The executive session will be conducted virtually. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Health care in Oregon becoming increasingly expensive, report says

Oregonians are increasingly paying a bigger share of their income for health care, the latest state report on health care costs shows. The Oregon Health Authority said in the report, published Tuesday, that Oregonians saw an increase of nearly 50% in health care costs between 2013 and 2019. That’s an average of nearly 7% a year. In 2019, the rise dropped to 4.4%, just above the national average of 3.8%.
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Several Oregon rivers hurt by fire, industry and drought get millions in federal aid

Three Oregon rivers will benefit from more than $3 million in federal aid for tackling water and drought issues in the state. On June 11, the federal Bureau of Reclamation and Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that three community groups will receive money to finish projects restoring river habitats and protecting fish in areas where they’ve been imperiled.
The Oregonian

Oregon hiring remains robust, defying recession fears

Oregon hiring picked up in June, defying fears of a recession in the offing amid higher interest rates and soaring inflation. The state added 8,700 jobs last month, according to state data out Wednesday, well above the average rate of about 6,200 new jobs over the preceding 12 months. The jobless rate was essentially flat at 3.6%, near the lowest level on record.
WCNC

Gov. Cooper, Stein call for stricter gun laws in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police chiefs from around North Carolina met Monday with Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein to discuss gun violence, and to share a laundry list of police force needs. The chiefs said their departments are struggling to recruit and retain quality officers and to...
thelundreport.org

Oregon And Rest Of The Country Launch New 988 Crisis Intervention Service

Oregonians in a mental health crisis have an easy new resource to get help: 988. On Saturday, the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launches to connect those who call, text or go online to counselors trained in helping people in a crisis. Counselors will be available 24 hours a day, every day of the week, and they’ll be bilingual, with services in English and Spanish. Counselors also will have interpreters for more than 150 other languages.
FOX26

As demand for marijuana in Oregon plummets, so does the price

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — There is record-high inflation nationwide but not everything is increasing in price. The price of cannabis in Oregon took a nosedive over the past year and sales are also on a downward spiral. In July of last year, the price of a pound of marijuana...
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 20

OHA report, July 19, 2022 – Cases: 1,540, 837,874 total; Deaths: 13 new, 7,957 total; Hospitalized: 458, 35 more than last week (7/06). CHW report, July 18, 2022 – New cases: 14; Active cases: 337; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 1, 162 total; Total cases: 12,302.
KCBY

Oregon ICU beds dwindle, hospitals near capacity amid staffing shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many Oregon hospitals are reaching capacity with available ICU beds dwindling statewide, according to the latest Oregon Health Authority report, and this time the problem is not caused by surges of COVID-19 patients. The report, released July 13, shows only 39 available ICU beds statewide with...
