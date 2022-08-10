ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reservation Dogs season 2: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the comedy series

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYEzG_0gk9evsY00

After being one of the standout new shows in 2021, Reservation Dogs season 2 is bringing TV viewers back to Rez Dog territory with all new episodes.

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi served as co-creators for Reservation Dogs , a rare show that not only speaks to the lives of Indigenous teenagers but has incredible representation in front of and behind the camera. Every series regular, writer and director is Indigenous, bringing their own experiences as part of the show.

Reservation Dogs season 1 was put on more than 80 critics’ year-end best lists and won multiple awards, including being named one of the American Film Institute’s TV programs of the year in 2021.

So what’s in store for Reservation Dogs season 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the comedy series.

When is the next Reservation Dogs season 2 episode?

The latest episode of Reservation Dogs season 2, episode 3, is now available to stream on Hulu for US viewers. New episodes drop every Wednesday, so episode 4 arrives on August 17.

UK viewers can watch Reservation Dogs on Disney Plus , while Star Plus has the show for other international markets. Though no release date has been given for season 2, if the timeframe for season 1 remains the same (the show debuted in the UK on October 13, 2021, on Disney Plus), the latest episodes could arrive just a couple months after their US airing.

What is the Reservation Dogs season 2 plot?

NOTE: Some spoilers ahead for Reservation Dogs season 1

Reservation Dogs follows a group of four Indigenous teenagers living in rural Oklahoma. Following the death of their friend, the crew looks to steal, scheme and save their way to fulfill their friend’s dream of going to California.

Things didn’t go as smoothly as they had hoped in season 1. Despite some early successes, the Reservation Dogs’ plan fell apart and they all decided to go their own way. According to a plot synopsis from FX, this is what’s to come on season 2 of Reservation Dogs :

"Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, Jackie, the leader of a rival gang. Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to 'be a man' — but his choice of uncles to emulate leaves a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of the curse she cast on Jackie and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Cheese, who, like Willie Jack, decided that Cali wasn’t for him, reunites with his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother.

"Lucky for the kids, they have the support of their loving and eccentric community of aunties and uncles to see them through, including Bear’s mother Rita, local law enforcement Big, Elora’s Uncle Brownie, Willie Jack’s parents Dana and Leon and Spirit, aka William Knifeman.

" Reservation Dogs has curses and catfish, dance numbers and trust falls, decent people, terrible people and a cavalcade of supporting characters who color and shade this already vibrant world."

Reservation Dogs season 2 episodes

Here are the episode synopses for the Reservation Dogs season 2 episodes that have been released:

Reservation Dogs season 2 episode 1, "The Curse"
"As the town recovers from the tornado aftermath, Willie Jack tries to reverse a curse."

Reservation Dogs season 2 episode 2, "Run"
"Elora and Jackie's road trip takes a turn for the worst."

Reservation Dogs season 2 episode 3, "Roofing"
"Bear gets a job."

Reservation Dogs season 2 trailer

Here’s a look at what the Reservation Dogs crew is going to getting into in season 2 with the official trailer:

Who is in the Reservation Dogs season 2 cast?

The comedy is led by the four teenagers that makeup the Reservation Dogs, Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack and Lane Factor as Cheese. The show was a breakout for the quartet of young actors.

The supporting cast of Reservation Dogs include Elva Guerra ( Dark Winds ) as Jackie, Sarah Podemski ( Resident Alien ) as Rita, Zahn McClarnon ( Dark Winds , Westworld ) as Big, Gary Farmer ( Resident Alien , Our Flag Means Death ) as Uncle Brownie, Jennifer Podemski ( Degrassi: The Next Generation ) as Dana, Jon Proudstar ( Jackrabbit Sky ) as Leon and Dallas Goldtooth ( Rutherford Falls ) as Spirit.

How to watch Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs is an FX on Hulu show, meaning that it is available exclusively on the Hulu streaming service. All new episodes premiere on the streaming service and all episodes from season 1 can only be watched if you are a Hulu subscriber via a standalone subscription, are signed up for Hulu with Live TV or have the Disney Bundle .

Outside of the US, UK viewers can watch Reservation Dogs on Disney Plus, while elsewhere around the world it is available through Star Plus.

