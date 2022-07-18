ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-Russia's Gazprom Tells European Buyers Gas Supply Halt Beyond Its Control

By Julia Payne
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of "extraordinary" circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The Russian state gas monopoly said in a letter dated July...

