Agriculture

Officials will tour the state to talk to farmers

rewind1077.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State wants to hear from farmers. Governor Hochul, State Officials, and agricultural industry leaders launching a...

rewind1077.com

WIBX 950

Can Your Job Legally Drug Test You For Marijuana In New York State?

New York State's adult-use cannabis industry is in its infancy, so there's still a lot that needs to be spelled out when it comes to what is legal and illegal when it comes to recreational marijuana. Some people, including employers, are still having a tough time adjusting to the fact that marijuana use in adults over the age of 21 is now legal. Previously, many workplaces used drug testing to ensure their employees were not consuming cannabis. But, is it legal to drug test now?
POLITICS
CNY News

Surprise! Unwelcome Deadly Guest Moves Into Delaware County Home

Is it me or is the last thing you want in your house a venomous snake? This might be something people in other parts of the country where different types of venomous snakes are common but in New York State we are certainly not used to seeing them! With that said, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State is home to 3 different types of venomous snakes: copperheads, timber rattlesnakes, and the massasauga rattlesnake (aka pygmy rattlesnake). The good news is that these snakes are rarely seen because they shy away from people in general.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Redistricting efforts in Tompkins County hits snag

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Redistricting in Tompkins County has hit a roadblock. The commission has recommended a 16-body legislature. Shawna Black is chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, and she tells WHCU not everyone’s on board. Black is hopeful there will be a solution before the end of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Surprising Reason For ‘New Gun Store’ in Hudson Valley, New York

Some Hudson Valley residents were shocked to see a "new gun store" open up in the region. "Chew's Guns & Ammo" recently appeared in Rockland County, New York. Signs outside the store read "Guns. Army Surplus. Knives. Antiques. Ammo. Collectables. Buy Sell Trade," "Pelham's Favorite Gun Seller," "Guns Knives Surplus," "Buy Sell Trade," Antiques War Relics," and "We Buy Guns."
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
#Long Island#Politics State
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $255 Million in Grants Available for Critical Water Infrastructure Projects Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the availability of $255 million in state grants for critical water infrastructure projects that will protect public health and the environment through the State's Water Infrastructure Improvement, Intermunicipal Grant, and State Septic System Replacement programs. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies from emerging contaminants and toxic chemicals. This infusion of public funds will continue to help make water infrastructure investments more affordable for local governments and create jobs in the manufacturing, engineering, construction, plant operations, and related industry sectors. The announcement was made in Suffolk County where $20 million from the State's Septic Replacement Program will help address more than 2,000 substandard or failing septic systems and cesspools that cause significant water quality impairments.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Democrat Jean Lapper discusses her campaign for the 45th district New York State Senate seat

Democrat Jean Lapper announced this week that she will challenge Republican incumbent Dan Stec in this fall’s 45th district New York State Senate race. The district is one of the largest geographically and extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. Lapper, a CPA from Queensbury, tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley she is running because she feels the North Country’s needs have been neglected.
ELECTIONS
rewind1077.com

Tompkins County considers building new government center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s staff is running out of space. Officials are considering building a new government center of at least 43,000 square feet. Cindy Kaufman with HOLT Architects says growth is being factored into the design. She says building it too big can be problematic...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Mayor: Solution to Cortland’s trash pick-up is close

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council continues to talk about the future of trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Steve says they’re getting closer to a solution. Mayor Steve is confident it will be replaced. The blue bags are part of a contract with Bert Adams Disposal, which...
CORTLAND, NY
rewind1077.com

Green career expo in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host a green career expo next week. All are invited to attend the free event to learn about training, certifications, and career and grant opportunities. Employment counseling services will be offered and local businesses will be in attendance. Officials say New York will be one of the largest producers of green energy and could likely lead the nation in employment in the green economic sector in the coming years.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WTOP

EPA, Maryland officials tout Pennsylvania commitment to Chesapeake cleanup

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Pennsylvania’s commitment of $220 million to a new fund dedicated to reducing pollution flowing into state waterways could prove “a remarkable turning point” in Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts, a senior official with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State

If you have spent any time driving along the roads, highways, and byways of New York you know that there are a lot of bad drivers on the road. We asked people on social media to chime in with the moving violations they see most often on their daily commute. As you go through the list, I am sure you will go yep, yep, yep. Heck chances are you've seen drivers commit every single one of these violations on your drive into work just this morning.
TRAFFIC
rewind1077.com

Tompkins County seeks rapid resolutions to opioid epidemic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Spending every penny on solutions. That’s what Tompkins County officials hope to do with an opioid settlement of $109,000. Legislator Rich John says the amount is rather small. He says the money could be used on fentanyl test strips, Narcan, and medically-assisted treatment. On...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Tompkins County aims to double its food production

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to cut food insecurity rates in half. Legislators approved a plan that aims to double local food production. Cornell Professor Dr. Rachel Bezner Kerr says the plan addresses equity issues. But, Legislator Deborah Dawson questions its affordability. Dawson says the cost of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Is NYS Government To Blame For New York Shark Attacks?

In an article published on Thursday, Katherine Donlevy of the New York Post alleged that the recent string of shark attacks off the coast of New York recently may be the result of a bill that was passed unanimously in both the senate and assembly in 2019. The bill was signed into law by former Governor Cuomo to help stimulate the population of a baitfish called Atlantic Menhaden, also known as "Bunker" to fisherman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Devil's Hole State Park opens gateway project

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Local leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday as the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation showed off the Devil's Hole State Park gateway. This project added up to almost $800,000 and was completed with help from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation,...
BUFFALO, NY
GreenwichTime

CT enacts clean air law to shift state vehicles to electric

NEW HAVEN — State Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti celebrated his 70th birthday in his hometown, flanked by electric buses, celebrating the enactment of the Clean Air Act in Connecticut. In an event on the New Haven Green, Giulietti, Gov. Ned Lamont and several state leaders discussed the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
96.9 WOUR

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE

