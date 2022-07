Police are asking for help from the public identifying a woman captured on surveillance video at several branches of a credit union. The suspect pictured, believed to be the same woman wearing different disguises, is accused of making several allegedly fraudulent transactions at Empower Federal Credit Union branches. The transactions, which total more than $19,000, have taken place at several different locations throughout Onondaga County.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO