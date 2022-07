VANCOUVER, Wash. — A plain piece of white paper, 8.5 inches by 11 inches, left under the doormat on your front porch may be a sign that burglars are casing your place. People in several Vancouver neighborhoods are reporting finding the papers. They think the burglars plant them there, come back later to see if anyone has picked the paper up, and if not, there's a pretty good chance no one is home and it's time to break in.

