Sesame Place Philadelphia under fire after Black mother says character ignored daughters

By Zachary Schermele
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother of two young Black girls is calling out Sesame Place Philadelphia after she says her daughters were intentionally dismissed by a performer dressed as a Sesame Street character over the weekend, sparking a fierce backlash online. In the now viral video posted Saturday on the mother’s Instagram...

