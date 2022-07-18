Bell secures playoff bid with N.H. win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Larson tried to explain the feeling of his role as the public face of the Urban Youth Racing School when a fan -- one of many -- wanted a second of the 2021 NASCAR’s champion’s time. “Yo, Kyle, can I steal a selfie,” he asked. Larson obliged the request and flashed a smile, just a few seconds out of his day, but a moment years in the making as part of his role with the Philly-based program that creates opportunities in racing for minorities. Larson might seem an unlikely ambassador in the wake of his 2020 suspension for using a slur during an iRacing event that cost him his ride driving for Chip Ganassi. He instead built on his existing relationship with the program and grew it into something deeper: Zoom calls with students, buying race simulators, making personal appearances -- all while mending fences with the Black community and spreading the word of UYRS’ mission statement.

