Motorsports

Bell secures playoff bid with N.H. win

By Holly Cain NASCAR News Wire
 4 days ago

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell has quietly established himself as a New England force over the past three years coming up the NASCAR ranks and on Sunday afternoon, he convincingly earned his biggest triumph to date there, a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 and a ticket to the...

Larson reflects on 2nd chance offered by Philly race school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Larson tried to explain the feeling of his role as the public face of the Urban Youth Racing School when a fan -- one of many -- wanted a second of the 2021 NASCAR’s champion’s time. “Yo, Kyle, can I steal a selfie,” he asked. Larson obliged the request and flashed a smile, just a few seconds out of his day, but a moment years in the making as part of his role with the Philly-based program that creates opportunities in racing for minorities. Larson might seem an unlikely ambassador in the wake of his 2020 suspension for using a slur during an iRacing event that cost him his ride driving for Chip Ganassi. He instead built on his existing relationship with the program and grew it into something deeper: Zoom calls with students, buying race simulators, making personal appearances -- all while mending fences with the Black community and spreading the word of UYRS’ mission statement.
