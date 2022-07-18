Watch now: Albert Pujols discusses his Home Run Derby strategy

LOS ANGELES -- Cody Bellinger's grand slam broke a tie in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Friday night for their ninth straight win at home.Bellinger connected on a curveball over the plate from Sam Long (1-3) with two outs and an 0-2 count for his seventh career grand slam.Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each had two hits for the Dodgers, who are an NL best 32-13 at home this season.Thairo Estrada had two hits for the Giants, who have dropped two straight after winning five of six before the All-Star break.Freeman...

