Steelers WR Steven Sims named as 'bubble player' to make final roster

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For a piece published last week, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review touched upon how somewhat forgotten wide receiver Steven Sims could ultimately make the final roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers later this summer. Right now, the club has rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, among others, ahead of Sims on the depth chart.

In total, Sims has accumulated 61 career catches for 575 yards and five touchdowns over 29 regular season games since the 2019 campaign. The 25-year-old who signed a reserve/future contract with Pittsburgh in January also served as a returner during his time with the now-Washington Commanders throughout the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which could give him a slight advantage over others battling for a roster spot this summer.

At the start of the midweek, Noah Strackbein of FanNation's All Steelers named Sims as one of five "bubble players" who could impress coaches during training camp and the preseason en route to earning a full-time gig with the organization.

"There was a reason Steven Sims made the roster over Anthony Miller for one game last season," Strackbein noted. "He might not be the most talented wide receiver, but he has the ability to perform on special teams, can return kicks and punts and does make plays at wideout.

"The Steelers will likely keep six wideouts this season. That final spot will come down to Miles Boykin, Anthony Miller, Cody White and Steven Sims."

Sims' Pittsburgh future could be determined by quarterback play. If Sims and presumed starter Mitchell Trubisky build chemistry during practices, the wideout could be given opportunities to show what he can do against live first-team defenses this fall.

