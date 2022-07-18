ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Best Boston Takes on the Ben Affleck/Jennifer Lopez Wedding

By Spencer Buell
Boston Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you, reader, know which city the groom is from?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. You all know the drill. These days, when anyone or anything remotely linked to the city of Boston is in the news...

www.bostonmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marblehead, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
Elle

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jennifer Garner Shares Where She Was During Her Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke the news of their surprise Las Vegas wedding yesterday, one day after the Saturday nuptials. And Affleck's ex-wife, Jenner Garner, popped on Instagram to just let her followers know where she spent her weekend—in an idyllic place far from the Las Vegas city. Garner posted a selfie of herself smiling at California's Lake Tahoe on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Axios Boston

5 great places to get chowder in Boston

There are plenty of places to get clam chowder in New England, but who stands out above the rest? Here are five terrific places for a bowl of chowder in Boston. 1. The Boston Sail LoftWhy it stands out: You can have this award-winning chowder shipped to you for free.Address: 80 Atlantic Ave. Hours: Open daily 11:30am-10pm (bar open until 2am) Photo courtesy of Boston Sail Loft 2. Legal Sea FoodsWhy it stands out: This chowder was on the menu for six straight presidential inaugurations, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. Check out Boston-area locations and hours here.3. Ned...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy