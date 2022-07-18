ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Select 8 Players on 2nd Day of MLB Draft

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros went heavy on the college players again...

sportstalk790.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

M's Julio Rodríguez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup Friday night before a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez jammed his wrist on a stolen base attempt against Texas on Sunday, and his status is day-to-day. The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would have matched the franchise record set in 2001. Rodríguez was slated to hit leadoff and play center field in the Mariners’ first game back from the All-Star Break. Dylan Moore made the start in center instead.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy