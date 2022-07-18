Dryden sees much-needed rain

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Take steps to beat the heat tomorrow. The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response says Wednesday’s heat index could reach 100 degrees. Paired with humidity, this temperature can cause heat-related illness. Community Preparedness Coordinator Geoff Dunn says to stay hydrated and out of the sun, if possible. He says to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and others should call 9-1-1.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO