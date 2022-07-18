ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

Dryden sees much-needed rain

i100rocks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today’s rain is ending a drought in Dryden. Town Supervisor Jason Leifer says...

i100rocks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i100rocks.com

Heat advisory issued across Southern Tier

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Finger Lakes and Southern Tier are roasting. A heat advisory takes affect beginning at 11 o’clock this morning for Tompkins and Tioga counties. The National Weather Service says the heat index, which is how hot it actually feels, might reach 96. Stay out of the sun if possible and drink plenty of fluids.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

34B bridge reopening a big hit in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The wait is over. The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopened today, complete with a well attended ribbon cutting ceremony. Dozens of Lansing locals looked on as state and local officials thanked project workers and leaders, as well as the town itself. DOT Regional Director...
LANSING, NY
i100rocks.com

Lansing’s Route 34B bridge to re-open

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopens today. After a couple years of its closure, Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne says drivers will see a difference. A grand re-opening of the Route 34B bridge is happening today at 11 o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Lansing Town Supervisor...
LANSING, NY
i100rocks.com

Dryden Rail Trail seeing progress

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Efforts to complete the Dryden Rail Trail continue. Town Supervisor Jason Leifer offered a progress report Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News. Leifer believes that will happen soon. Development of the Dryden Rail Trail began more than six years ago. FULL INTERVIEW: Jason Leifer on...
DRYDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dryden, NY
City
Wells, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Dryden, NY
Government
i100rocks.com

Green career expo in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host a green career expo next week. All are invited to attend the free event to learn about training, certifications, and career and grant opportunities. Employment counseling services will be offered and local businesses will be in attendance. Officials say New York will be one of the largest producers of green energy and could likely lead the nation in employment in the green economic sector in the coming years.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Department of Emergency Response warns of Wednesday heat

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Take steps to beat the heat tomorrow. The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response says Wednesday’s heat index could reach 100 degrees. Paired with humidity, this temperature can cause heat-related illness. Community Preparedness Coordinator Geoff Dunn says to stay hydrated and out of the sun, if possible. He says to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and others should call 9-1-1.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Another paving project will close an Ithaca road for two weeks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Paving will close another road for two weeks in Ithaca. University Avenue will close from East Court Street to Lake Street on Friday. The 100-500 blocks are to be milled and paved and have the road surface repaired. A detour will be in place. The...
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Town of Lansing officials pushing to override tax levy

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A public hearing on making a change to the town of Lansing’s tax levy is tonight. The state-set tax levy cap is two-percent. Town Supervisor Ed Lavigne tells WHCU overriding the tax levy would give the town more leeway. The public hearing begins at...
LANSING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Services#The Town Board
i100rocks.com

Tompkins County plans to add backup dispatch center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County plans to add another layer of public safety. County officials are partnering with Cornell to form a backup dispatch center. Legislator Rich John says the project will add resiliency to dispatch operations. On Monday, the Public Safety Committee approved a resolution on the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Tompkins County seeks rapid resolutions to opioid epidemic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Spending every penny on solutions. That’s what Tompkins County officials hope to do with an opioid settlement of $109,000. Legislator Rich John says the amount is rather small. He says the money could be used on fentanyl test strips, Narcan, and medically-assisted treatment. On...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Tompkins County introduces pilot probation program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is connecting criminals with the community. A new pilot program will recommend community service to nearly all probationers in the county. Convicted sex offenders and those with a weapons-related conviction are not included. Probation Director Dan Cornell says misdemeanors carry a mandatory minimum...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Ithaca College professor passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A professor at Ithaca College has passed away. David Turkon taught in the Department of Anthropology. His courses ranged from religion to environmental studies. The college says Mr. Turkon was an outspoken advocate for faculty and students. He was 69 years old. A celebration of...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
i100rocks.com

Ithaca woman faces menacing, trespassing charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman faces menacing and trespassing charges. Ithaca Police arrested Brett McBean on Tuesday. The 42-year-old is accused of trying to break into a home on Center Street with a knife. The crime allegedly happened shortly after 10 o’clock Tuesday morning. Police say...
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

IPD: No injuries in Hotel Ithaca shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Police: Cortland man caught with heroin, opioids

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after getting caught with drugs. Authorities say Richard Stevens was carrying heroin, buprenorphine pills, and packaging materials on Wednesday. When officers approached him, Stevens allegedly fled, but was arrested a short time later. The 25-year-old is charged with criminal...
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy