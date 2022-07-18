Diamondbacks 2022 Draft Review, Day One

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star Andrés Giménez homered, Josh Naylor drove in three runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Friday night. The Guardians rolled to their fourth straight win, pounding White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series between two of the top three teams in the tight AL Central. Giménez, who started a neat double play at second base with a behind-the-back toss in his first All-Star appearance, made it 4-0 in the first when he lined a two-run homer to right. The Guardians scored two more in the second to go up 6-0. Naylor had an RBI single in the first and two-run double in the sixth. Steven Kwan added three hits and scored twice.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO