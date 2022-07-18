ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks 2022 Draft Review, Day One

By Evan Thompson, Managing Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks had three picks on Day One of the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft — a first-rounder, a competitive balance pick, and a second rounder. That evening, scouting director Ian Rebhan spoke with a handful of reporters via Zoom. He was proud of the three picks: outfielder Druw...

Giménez homers, Guardians roll past White Sox in 8-2 romp

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star Andrés Giménez homered, Josh Naylor drove in three runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Friday night. The Guardians rolled to their fourth straight win, pounding White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series between two of the top three teams in the tight AL Central. Giménez, who started a neat double play at second base with a behind-the-back toss in his first All-Star appearance, made it 4-0 in the first when he lined a two-run homer to right. The Guardians scored two more in the second to go up 6-0. Naylor had an RBI single in the first and two-run double in the sixth. Steven Kwan added three hits and scored twice.
CHICAGO, IL
Diggins-Smith outshines Bird, Taurasi; Mercury beats Storm

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a career-high 35 points, Diana Taurasi hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 28 points and the Phoenix Mercury used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm 94-78 Friday night. Sophie Cunningham hit five 3-pointers — her 10th consecutive game with at least two made 3s — and scored 19 points for Phoenix. The Mercury made a season-high 14 3s. The Mercury went into the fourth quarter trailing 65-60 but Taurasi hit a 3 to open the period and her three-point play with 7:35 to play gave Phoenix a one-point lead. Tina Charles scored to give Seattle a 69-68 lead 25 seconds later but Diggins-Smith hit a jumper with 6:55 left that sparked a 17-0 run. The game was 46th, and potentially the last, meeting between Taurasi and Seattle’s Sue Bird, the WNBA’s all-time leaders in points and assists, respectively and gave Taurasi 500 career games, second-most in league history — behind Bird.
SEATTLE, WA

