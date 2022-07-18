ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County teen, accused of killing sister, will be tried as an adult

By CBS 21 News
WJAC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster County, PA — A Lancaster County teen, accused of stabbing her disabled sister to death, will stand trial as an adult. On Monday, a judge denied Claire...

origin.wjactv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Robbery/Assault At Lancaster County Turkey Hill

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating the report of a robbery and assault at the Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township. Police received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 reporting that a man entered the store wearing a mask, confronted the clerk, demanded money, assaulted the clerk, and fled the store. The suspect was described as an unknown race male approximately 20-years-old, 5’10”-6′ tall, wearing a face covering, dark glasses, and dark clothing. The male suspect was last seen fleeing onto James Avenue. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Bartholomew at 717-738-9200, ext. 240.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man punches police officer in face during arrest

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster city has been arrested after he fought with police officers on Sunday, July 17. According to the Manor Township Police Department, at 2:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Colonial Manor Drive for a burglary in progress. When police arrived they located 35-year-old James King of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Society
City
Home, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WJAC TV

PSP: Trooper charged for hitting, pinning horse with cruiser

State police announced in a press release Friday that a trooper has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident in Chester County on December 28, 2021. The release says PSP Internal Affairs Division allege in their complaint that Corporal Michael Perillo responded to assist at an...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Surveillance Photo Released in Walmart Generator Theft: Suspect Sought

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a generator from Walmart. The theft reportedly occurred at 4:34 PM on July 15, 2022, at the Walmart located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The suspect was wearing a blue headband, black sunglasses, a blue mask, a white t-shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, and a full beard. He was driving a black Buick SUV bearing a Delaware registration. The value of the stolen generator is $484.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Read emotional letter sent to Northern Lancaster Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — "And I decided to commit suicide by cop" is the opening paragraph sent to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD). In March of 2021, the NLCRPD responded to shots fired by a barricaded subject. The following letter was sent to the department by the suspect, who was suffering from a "complete mental breakdown" at the time.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WTAJ

15-foot-long snake attacks man in Lehigh County

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Macungie Township police shot a snake to death in order to save a man who was being strangled by the reptile in Fogelsville. On Wednesday afternoon after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street. Police said officers responded to a call at the home for a man in […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Lancaster car dealership theft

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Police are investigating a recent business burglary at a car dealership. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16, at a dealership on the 400 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata Township. Police say the suspect(s) forced entry into...
EPHRATA, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata police investigate Turkey Hill robbery, assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate a reported robbery and assault at Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road. According to the report, the police department received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk around 4:25 a.m. on July 21. The clerk said a male entered the store wearing a mask. […]
EPHRATA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Theft of Wallet from Nudy’s Café in Exton

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are investigating a theft that occurred at Nudy’s Cafe in Exton. A 65-year-old female had her wallet stolen from her purse while she was dining at the cafe. The two suspects then used the credit cards from the wallet to make purchases at the Target store in Exton.
EXTON, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Harrisburg crash

A 67-year-old man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash Thursday at a Harrisburg intersection, authorities said. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office said Tyrone Thompson, of Harrisburg, was the passenger pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. Thursday crash at 17th and Regina streets. His autopsy is scheduled for July 26.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police searching for missing Bucks County woman

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing woman. Catherine Bahn was last seen by her children Thursday at 1 p.m. as she left her Newtown Township residence driving a 2019 Honda Odyssey (Green) bearing Pennsylvania Registration HHC-4299, according to a news release from township police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Department Investigating Theft of $40,000 Worth of Catalytic Converters

UPPER MORELAND TWP, PA — The Upper Moreland Township Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on July 19, 2022. The pictured suspects arrived in a white sedan and began to cut fourteen catalytic converters from seven large Isuzu work trucks, resulting in a financial loss of over $40,000. The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.
UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged for robbing victim at knifepoint

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jairo Pedro Rodriguez, 42, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was arrested and charged after police say he robbed a person at knifepoint, stealing approximately $700 of jewelry. Police say Rodriguez made confrontational statements towards the victim at the entrance of a store and then followed him to...
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy