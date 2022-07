During the first half of the program, WGNS' Scott Walker spoke to Main Street Murfreesboro Executive Director Sarah Callender. Some of the items Callender covered included the addition of future boutique hotels and more living space in the downtown area. She also talked about the communities desire to see more retailers in the area around the local square and beyond to include the Bottoms and more. Learn more about Main Street Murfreesboro HERE.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO