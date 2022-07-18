ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Officials: Cows block Florida's Turnpike after truck fire

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — (AP) — Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

The hauler's semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike's outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said.
IOWA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Florida father allegedly stabbed 3-year-old girl to death, injured another

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Florida father allegedly stabbed his 3-year-old daughter to death and injured his other daughter, police say. The Longwood Police Department said in a news release that an arrest warrant was issued for Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, for first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his toddler daughter to death and injured another on Thursday.
LONGWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Florida Highway Patrol#Fire Department#Old Alabama#Accident#The Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

4 out of 5 Oklahoma U.S. Reps voted against bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. House approved legislation to protect interracial and same-sex marriages this week. This legislation, the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ was introduced Monday amid concerns that the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade could jeopardize other rights, such as marriage equality and access to contraception. Concerns from the public across the U.S. stemmed from Justice Clarence Thomas’ Dobbs v. Jackson concurring opinion, which stated that SCOTUS should revisit other cases tied to similar ‘rights’ to abortion access.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy