ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson returning in 2022, will report to training camp

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17swZw_0gk8J52P00

There was plenty of uncertainity this offseason about the status of center Rodney Hudson. That uncertainty has changed into good news.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hudson has informed the team he will return to the team to play the 2022 season and will report to training camp next week on Tuesday, when veterans are to report for camp.

Hudson did not report for any offseason activities. He was not in the building for voluntary OTAs and also was absent from mandatory minicamp. His absence from minicamp was unexcused, according to Kliff Kingsbury.

The 33-year-old three-time Pro Bowl was rumored to be considering retirement or simply not wanting to play for the Cardinals for a second year. However, all is well now.

He returns to anchor the starting center position, solidifying the offensive line.

The Cardinals acquired Hudson last year for a third-round draft pick and then gave him a three-year. $30 million extension. He is due to make $10.85 million in salary this coming season, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Nfl Network#Pro Bowl#American Football#Otas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report names 'no-brainer' move for Ravens that should happen right now

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their wide receiver room change a bit during the 2022 offseason, specifically with the trade of wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. The team also saw both Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin move on, leaving plenty of young players to compete for catches at the position that include Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy