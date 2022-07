LOS ANGELES -- First, Mookie Betts put the Dodgers ahead with his bat. Then, he sealed the win over the Giants with his glove. The National League West rivals got the second half off to a rollicking start, trading leads in an eventual 9-6 Dodgers victory. Betts’ three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth was the decisive blow, and he made a fantastic diving catch for the game’s final out.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO