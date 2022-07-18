From TMI to business as usual, just a typical day for Dr. Donut

BEER, BARBECUE, and bar food may take center stage at Sahm’s Hospitality Group’s most recent expansions. But it was a no-brainer when plans were announced to turn the longtime Sahm’s Alehouse in Nora into the second outpost of The Roost, the Fishers breakfast draw that has been Sahm’s sole morning-focused spot since 1996. Much of the same vibe has been imported to the new Monon Trail location, down to the psychedelic 1970s stripes. The menu reads a lot more 2022, with four styles of bubbly and a carbonated margarita to kick-start your morning, as well as a Bee Sting latte (with local Metal Honey) and a strawberry açaí refresher for the healthy set. Skillets and Benedicts include a Hoosier Benedict with a battered pork tenderloin and plenty of sausage gravy over a flaky biscuit topped with poached eggs. The Huevos Divorcé is a spin on huevos rancheros with red and green salsas. And the chicken and waffles comes with Nashville tenders. 1435 E. 86th St., 317-735-1293, theroostindiana.com/nora.

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO