Indianapolis, IN

From TMI to business as usual, just a typical day for Dr. Donut

By Ashley Smith
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Donut returned to Indy Now today, but for a moment he had us questioning that choice. The always-entertaining Lee Marcum, CEO of Jack’s Donuts, frightened us at first with a little too much information about his...

Fox 59

Painting with a Twist!

INDIANAPOLIS — Julia Catalan from Painting with a Twist stopped by the studio to let Jillian and Ryan try their hand at painting. This painting is just one of dozens you can create while sipping alcoholic beverages at Painting with a Twist!. Use code ‘INDYNOW25’ for a discount when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Kelsey Murphy talks menu changes at Fishers restaurant Inspo

INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of “MasterChef: Legends,” Kelsey Murphy, talks about upcoming menu changes at her restaurant in the Fishers Test Kitchen. Murphy is keeping the fan favorites at Inspo, removing a handful of items and adding a lot more to the menu, including a Cuban sandwich featuring pulled pork from Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas, which is also located in the Fishers Test Kitchen.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

True or false? Would a pro suggest these 3 plumbing hacks

INDIANAPOLIS — Household hacks are everywhere online and on social media, but pay attention to the source. Some can save you big money while others might land you in hot water. Lance Smith, owner of L.D. Smith Plumbing, weighed in on three plumbing hacks to give us the official...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Perfect your squat form using a mop or broom

INDIANAPOLIS — We love when guests demonstrate exercises and strength-training moves that don’t require expensive equipment, and this one might be the most creative so far. Whitney Miller, founder and owner of Transcend Health & Wellness, showed Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt how to perfect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Now Book Club: books with Indiana ties

INDIANAPOLIS — Shelby Graam-Pavan a Public Services Librarian with the Indianapolis Public Library shares books you should check out with Indiana ties. Indy Author Fair is taking place on Saturday, August 6th from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. This event is free to the public!. To learn more about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Home To Roost In Nora

BEER, BARBECUE, and bar food may take center stage at Sahm’s Hospitality Group’s most recent expansions. But it was a no-brainer when plans were announced to turn the longtime Sahm’s Alehouse in Nora into the second outpost of The Roost, the Fishers breakfast draw that has been Sahm’s sole morning-focused spot since 1996. Much of the same vibe has been imported to the new Monon Trail location, down to the psychedelic 1970s stripes. The menu reads a lot more 2022, with four styles of bubbly and a carbonated margarita to kick-start your morning, as well as a Bee Sting latte (with local Metal Honey) and a strawberry açaí refresher for the healthy set. Skillets and Benedicts include a Hoosier Benedict with a battered pork tenderloin and plenty of sausage gravy over a flaky biscuit topped with poached eggs. The Huevos Divorcé is a spin on huevos rancheros with red and green salsas. And the chicken and waffles comes with Nashville tenders. 1435 E. 86th St., 317-735-1293, theroostindiana.com/nora.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Health and stress-reduction benefits of massage

INDIANAPOLIS — Denise Baltimore of MassageLuxe in Carmel joined us to talk about the stress-relieving benefits of massage that contribute to your overall health. “Massage is one of the best things you can do for your stress level. Actually, there’s a lot of research that shows it’s better than some forms of psychotherapy,” she said.
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

The 9 Best Ice Cream Shops in Indianapolis For a Frozen Treat

A hot summer day and a cool ice cream cone go hand-in-hand. No matter where you are in Indy, you’re never too far away from great ice cream. Whether you like your ice cream in a cup or cone, made into a milkshake, sandwiched between cookies or plopped on pie, you’ll find the perfect place in Indianapolis to cool off with a creamy treat. Here are 9 great ice cream places to visit this summer!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Healthy and easy meal prep lunches

INDIANAPOLIS — Missy McDowell, Nutrition Coach and Owner of Eat Well Nutrition stopped by the studio to share how packing a healthy lunch can be easy and delicious! This recipe and others can be found in Missy’s book, Eat Well Nutrition 67 Easy Recipes which is available on e-book through Amazon Kindle or Smashwords.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Eat local while supporting animals in need!

INDIANAPOLIS — Pete Conway the Market Manager at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria stopped by the studio to tell us about their upcoming fundraiser. Lou Malnati’s is partnering with Metazoa Brewing on Thursday, July 21st to donate 20% of sales to Pink Heart Rescue. Sidney Bills a volunteer with Pink Heart Rescue and Pepper the dog also joined them to share why it’s important to support animals with specials needs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

One-of-a-kind farmers market open Wednesdays in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On the campus of Arsenal Technical High School sits the main urban farm of Growing Places Indy. It is an organization dedicated to empowering people through hands-on experiences and agricultural education, while also giving them access to fresh, local produce. In 2022, Growing Places Indy launched its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

PHOTOS: Indianapolis Zoo welcomes baby macaque monkeys

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of four baby female macaques Tuesday. The babies were born in May, just weeks apart from each other. They were named Mae, Gemma, Bea, and Emerald, or Emmie for short. The zoo’s animal care staff reports that all four babies are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Couple to feature earth-friendly clothing brand during Indiana Fashion Week

WaZeil and UaZit DeSutter create their own unique blend of earth-friendly clothing brand STALPH from raw organic materials. They transform the materials, often ones they foraged for themselves, into wares with a purpose. The couple, who lives in Attica, will showcase a full runway apparel collection during Indiana Fashion Week...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Quick, simple, and versatile dish!

INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Felicia Grady, the Owner of Plate It Up Catering, stopped by to teach Jillian and Ryan how to make a simple and versatile dish perfect for gatherings, snacking and more. Chef Felicia is a ServSafe Instructor, a caterer, she teaches a Youth Culinary Workshop, and she...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianaontap.com

Total Wine is Hiring in Indy and for New Stores Around Indy

Here’s a great chance to join the alcohol industry and work for an up-and-coming company. Total Wine & More has enjoyed huge success since opening in Nora, and they are expanding their operation at that location – which means they are hiring for positions at that established store.
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

3 things plumbers do you might not know about

INDIANAPOLIS — What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a plumber: unclogging toilet or clearing a drain? They do those things, of course, but there’s more to the job. Hope Plumbing Co-Owner Jack Hope and Service Technician Freddy Luna stopped by Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Lyrical Lightning: breakup songs

INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is breakup songs. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

