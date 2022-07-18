ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Officials: Cows block Florida's Turnpike after truck fire

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — (AP) — Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

The hauler's semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike's outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said.
IOWA STATE
WSB Radio

Police: Florida father allegedly stabbed 3-year-old girl to death, injured another

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Florida father allegedly stabbed his 3-year-old daughter to death and injured his other daughter, police say. The Longwood Police Department said in a news release that an arrest warrant was issued for Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, for first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his toddler daughter to death and injured another on Thursday.
LONGWOOD, FL
WSB Radio

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The state of Georgia and local governments are giving $1.8 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to Hyundai Motor Group in exchange for the automaker building its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah, according to the signed agreement disclosed Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Florida Highway Patrol#Fire Department#Old Alabama#Accident#The Associated Press
WSB Radio

Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

ASPEN, Colo. — (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system. Mesa County Clerk Tina...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — (AP) — Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, but New Mexico's governor vowed not to back down from her support for access to abortions.
LAS CRUCES, NM
WSB Radio

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Judge won't quash subpoenas for Georgia false electors

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump had won the state in 2020 and that they were the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors will have to appear before a special grand jury investigating whether the former president and others illegally tried to interfere in the state's election, a judge said Thursday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Author Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Bestselling author Wes Moore won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor on Friday, setting up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Moore, the author of the book “The Other Wes Moore” and...
MARYLAND STATE
WSB Radio

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming's largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles...
WYOMING STATE
WSB Radio

Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference. Newsom attended Wednesday's UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy