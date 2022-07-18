ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Carjacking at 1408 Beecher St

atlantapd.org
 2 days ago

On 07/16/22, Officers responded to 1408 Beecher St in reference to a Carjacking. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim that sustained extensive injuries from the incident. Preliminary investigation indicates...

www.atlantapd.org

rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Dob
PopCrush

Kidnapped Man Commits Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over by Cops for Help

Three men were arrested in Florida after another man "intentionally committed a traffic infraction" while driving to alert cops that he had been kidnapped. The Martin County Sheriff's Department recounted the harrowing event that led to Tsedekiel Sellers, Benyahveen Radcliffe and Kashaveeyah Bragdon being apprehended. They are currently facing kidnapping and a multitude of other charges.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man tries to stop son’s arrest by using digger to claw at police officers

A pair of police officers in Vermont were attacked by an incensed father driving a digger after attempts were made to arrest his son. Shortly after police arrived to arrest Brandon Tallman on burglary and aggravated assault charges, his parents tried to break up the scene while their son was pulled away.Father Wayne Tallman climbed into the excavator parked in the driveway and footage shows the arm of the vehicle lowering and clawing at the troopers on the ground.He was eventually arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Police officer disarms attacker by grabbing machete with handsPolice hope family get ‘peace’ as Rikki Neave’s murderer is sentencedRussian missiles hit Kyiv residential buildings in fresh attack on Ukraine’s capital
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows chilling moment man holding baby is held at gunpoint in Detroit gas station

Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment that a father in Detroit fended off an attack from a gunman pointing a firearm at his head while he held his infant child in his arms.The Detroit Police Department shared stills and video footage from the aggravated assault, which occurred at a gas station in the city on Sunday evening near the intersection of Hubbell and Tireman avenues, police said.“We are attempting to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault,” the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct wrote on Twitter on Monday, noting that the attack had occurred on Sunday, which was Father’s...

