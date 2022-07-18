Carjacking at 1408 Beecher St

On 07/16/22, Officers responded to 1408 Beecher St in reference to a Carjacking. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim that sustained extensive injuries from the incident. Preliminary investigation indicates...
A massive manhunt was underway Tuesday for a man police say followed an elderly Alabama woman home and kidnapped her at knifepoint. She was found hours later alive, bound and duct-taped in the suspect’s closet. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Tuesday that it’s a miracle officers were able...
A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
A man who was arrested after investigators identified him thanks to a UFC mural in his home has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison, UK authorities said. Ryan Palin, 36, was sentenced Friday to 29 years behind bars for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs in an international drug trafficking ring, Merseyside Police said.
Kailie A. Brackett and Donnell Dana are accused of killing Kimberly Neptune by stabbing the victim 484 times. Brackett allegedly said Neptune "put up a good fight." One of the two suspects accused of stabbing a woman hundreds of times during a Maine robbery gone wrong has allegedly said that the victim “put up a good fight.”
A 3-year-old boy has died after authorities allege he was accidentally left in a hot car in Columbus, Ga., over the weekend. According to ABC News, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Kendrick Engram Jr. was in the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, before he was discovered by his uncle in a Wendy's parking lot.
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation!
A Walmart worker is accused of “violently” pushing a shopper to the ground with a slew of shopping carts — causing the woman permanent internal injuries, including to the brain, according to a lawsuit filed against the retail giant. Beverly Robinson said in a complaint that Walmart’s...
Dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, Elisjsha Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend when a gunman opened fire on a food court at a Greenwood, Indiana, mall Sunday evening, killing three people and wounding two others.
Three men were arrested in Florida after another man "intentionally committed a traffic infraction" while driving to alert cops that he had been kidnapped. The Martin County Sheriff's Department recounted the harrowing event that led to Tsedekiel Sellers, Benyahveen Radcliffe and Kashaveeyah Bragdon being apprehended. They are currently facing kidnapping and a multitude of other charges.
Authorities are searching for multiple suspects involved in the alleged fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver Tuesday evening. According to a news release, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting in a Stanton, Calif., neighborhood. Two men — an unnamed 76-year-old and 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas...
A pair of police officers in Vermont were attacked by an incensed father driving a digger after attempts were made to arrest his son. Shortly after police arrived to arrest Brandon Tallman on burglary and aggravated assault charges, his parents tried to break up the scene while their son was pulled away.Father Wayne Tallman climbed into the excavator parked in the driveway and footage shows the arm of the vehicle lowering and clawing at the troopers on the ground.He was eventually arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Police officer disarms attacker by grabbing machete with handsPolice hope family get ‘peace’ as Rikki Neave’s murderer is sentencedRussian missiles hit Kyiv residential buildings in fresh attack on Ukraine’s capital
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
The woman whom authorities implicated in her sometime boyfriend’s disappearance is now charged with murdering him. Jessica Marie Strachan, 28, was already in jail for obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to investigators looking for Devantae Alzondrae Griffin, 28. Griffin’s family showed up to court on Saturday as a...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my twenties I lived in a small city and my apartment was robbed when I was out one evening.
Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment that a father in Detroit fended off an attack from a gunman pointing a firearm at his head while he held his infant child in his arms.The Detroit Police Department shared stills and video footage from the aggravated assault, which occurred at a gas station in the city on Sunday evening near the intersection of Hubbell and Tireman avenues, police said.“We are attempting to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault,” the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct wrote on Twitter on Monday, noting that the attack had occurred on Sunday, which was Father’s...
After Betty Cobb was kidnapped and alleged found duct-taped in Tony Lamar White's closet, investigators began looking into whether he is also behind the rapes of two elderly women a decade ago. A manhunt is underway for an Alabama man who allegedly kidnapped a woman he noticed in a grocery...
