All hams on deck: Annual ham show kicks off Boone County Fair

Go COMO transit will add 10 bus stops on the gold route starting Aug. 1, according to a news release Monday from the Columbia Public Works Department. To maintain a route time of 45 minutes, the gold route will no longer be able to serve the Walmart store area on West Broadway. According to the release, those who wish to visit this location must use the red route, which will continue to provide service to the this Walmart area after Aug. 1.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO