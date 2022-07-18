All hams on deck: Annual ham show kicks off Boone County Fair

A bloodcurdling squawk erupted from a robust, proud-chested rooster Tuesday. Beside his enclosure, a meek rock chicken named Goldie paced with her head down. A young girl in a bright green shirt smiled brightly as she passed by. The chickens sat in waiting for the Boone County Fair poultry show,...
The Walters family started the morning early Wednesday to get ready for the day’s first event at the Boone County Fair — the rabbit show. Kylee, Kaelyn and Kayne Walters are members of the Centralia FFA chapter and experts in raising farm animals, including sheep, cows and rabbits.
Families gather for Family Fun Night on Monday at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Children participated in different games and activities, such as water balloon toss, cornhole and bubble blowing. At the end of the event, prizes were awarded to each child. The prizes consisted of bikes, Barbie dolls, Nerf guns and more.
Thousands of visitors will be in Columbia this weekend and next weekend for the 38th annual Show-Me State Games. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe is asking residents to extend warm hospitality to the guests. She tells 939 the Eagle that the games produce a ripple effect for restaurants, hotels and shops. “We...
No one is a stranger to the sight of the bright yellow Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company food truck. Whether you’ve indulged in their biscuit sandwiches or seen the truck camped at a local festival, it’s a Columbia staple. Owner Bryan Maness has been running the food truck since...
Cathrine Mayhan competed in the 2022 Boone County Fair Pageant to win the crown. Mayhan only just entered pageantry, with the 2021 Boone County Fair Pageant being her first. "We have a friend from church, and she came to (my sister and I) last year," Mayhan said. "They needed somebody to run and told us that we would be perfect for the fair queen."
Go COMO transit will add 10 bus stops on the gold route starting Aug. 1, according to a news release Monday from the Columbia Public Works Department. To maintain a route time of 45 minutes, the gold route will no longer be able to serve the Walmart store area on West Broadway. According to the release, those who wish to visit this location must use the red route, which will continue to provide service to the this Walmart area after Aug. 1.
Boone County residents can expect triple-digit temperatures later this week, but the heat isn’t expected to rise to life-threatening levels. Thursday and Friday are forecast to have highs near 101, and Saturday and Sunday are predicted to have highs near 103, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Columbia’s Downtown Community Improvement District says the Wabash bus station downtown is “not an acceptable place for long-term camping and sheltering,” and they’re calling on the city to end camping and 24-hour access there. District executive director Nickie Davis has written a letter to Mayor Barbara...
The Jefferson City Council recently approved purchasing additional property. The Council approved purchasing 205 and 207 East Perry Street for $5,000. Building Official Chad Stevens says the property was owned by George Crouch who now lives in the Veterans Affairs home in Marshalltown. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the home was deemed a nuisance and unlivable, plus the location is near the railroad tracks. He explains another reason for taking on the property.
White oaks, like those being planted on Mizzou’s Francis Quadrangle, generally have a “live-long-and-prosper” reputation. A swamp white oak (Quercus bicolor) growing on the south edge of the Mizzou campus — along the Hinkson Creek Trail — is estimated by alumnus Wayne Lovelace of Forrest Keeling Nursery to have surpassed the two-century mark, making it the oldest tree on campus.
Columbia City Council discussed several contentious issues at its regular meeting Monday evening, including the city’s 2022 Renewable Energy Plan, which the council accepted. Other subjects pertained to the use of the Wabash Bus Station as an emergency shelter, the city’s sidewalk masterplan and a virtual meeting ordinance.
An 18-mile stretch of Interstate 70 is being evaluated for improvement, and members of the public are able to voice their opinions at a public hearing Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is conducting a study on the stretch of I-70 that crosses through Boone County from just east of Route BB (Exit 115) to just east of Route Z (Exit 133).
The latest State Profile Report shows over half of Missouri remains at a medium transmission level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are down 6% compared to last week with 207 cases per 100,000 people. The report also indicates that 35 residents died from the coronavirus, a 41% increase...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The city council of Jefferson City approved several requests for more than $5 million of the ARPA funds. One makes it so every city employee, other than police officers will get a raise. The other makes it so every essential worker, whether they are full-time or...
Dorothy Elizabeth Dollens, 95, of Mexico, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning July 17, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Roland Frey. Mrs. Dollens had formerly lived in rural Thompson before moving to Mexico in 2003. At the request of the...
The 38th annual Show-Me State Games — an annual Olympic-style sports festival in Missouri — begin Friday. The Games will contain more than 40 events and are open to any Missouri resident. Just like in the Olympics, gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the top...
ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Pavement maintenance work will begin early Wednesday morning on several city streets, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department. Capital Paving, a contractor for the department, is scheduled to perform mill and overlay pavement maintenance on various streets including:. Curtis Avenue. Kentucky Boulevard. Burnam Avenue. Matthews...
A new lawsuit against the city of Columbia resulting from the purge of four employees last summer by former City Manager John Glascock casts an unflattering description of the work environment at city hall. Former city budget officer Kyle Rieman, who was fired by Glascock last July, filed suit against...
