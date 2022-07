The All-Star break came at a good time for the Las Vegas Aces and since play resumed they’ve been on a roll. Las Vegas has won three straight — all on the road — averaging 102 points a game in those victories. “We have so many weapons on offense,” said Aces guard Kelsey Plum, who is having the best season of her career, averaging 20.3 points. That’s second best in the league. The Aces (18-7) have five starters scoring in double figures and are averaging a league-high 91.3 points a game. Chelsea Gray credits coach Becky Hammon for simplifying their offensive and defensive systems on both ends of the court as one reason for the team’s success.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO