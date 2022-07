BROOKLYN, NY – Run The Jewels, the prolific duo of Killer Mike and EL-P, and renowned craft beer stalwarts Brooklyn Brewery, who helped pioneer the American craft beer revolution, launch their new collaborative brew – a double pilsner, dubbed 36” Chain. This limited edition release is rolling out throughout NYC, and will be available at the group’s landmark run of five live concerts at MSG in August, as well as via BaRTJ, the group’s own newly launched direct-to-consumer ordering service.

