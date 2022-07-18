ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ve Got More Bad Weather News for Smith County this Week

By Buddy Logan
 2 days ago
It has been unbearably hot in Tyler, TX this summer. It's been unbearably hot all across East Texas, and the whole damn Lone Star State for that matter. Well, unfortunately things aren't looking better for any of us this week. If you didn't know, we are currently under a...

Dangerous Conditions Lead to Red Flag Warning in East Texas

Very rarely will I ever type in all caps to drive home a point, but, the situation that we are in today definitely merits it. PLEASE, PLEASE AVOID DOING ANYTHING THAT COULD START A FIRE. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for several counties throughout East Texas today. Those counties...
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Red River; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south-central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
WebXtra 2: Jaws-of-life used at Longview crash

Officials say that all fires in Henderson County are under control as of 7:55 p.m. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation from the Gun Barrel City fire, they added. Drought conditions, high temperatures leading to bleak East Texas hay season. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Davis...
Signal Planned For Tyler Intersection

“That extension piece was identified and fortunately through the Good Shepherd expansion that they’re doing there at North Park we were able to negotiate with them and preserve a piece of that right of way and build a portion of the street section and get that under way,” Shirley said.
Smith County grass fire now extinguished

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – First responders are battling a large grass fire in Smith County on Tuesday on CR 3131. The fire is in the 18300 block of CR 3131 in the northeast part of the county, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Officials received a call...
21-year-old Santiago N Torres-Martinez dead after a single-car crash in Cherokee County (Rusk, TX)

21-year-old Santiago N Torres-Martinez dead after a single-car crash in Cherokee County (Rusk, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Santiago N Torres-Martinez, of Alto, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Saturday in Cherokee County. The fatal car crash took place on US-69 about five miles south of Rusk [...]
Archaeological worker with Longview ties dies while surveying forest

NATCHITOCHES, LOUISIANA (KLTV) - Louisiana authorities have released additional information regarding the death of an archaeological worker with East Texas ties. According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned that Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, 24, died as a result of a sudden medical event in Kisatchie National Forest in southwest Natchitoches Parish on Monday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Gehrke is formerly of Missoula, Montana, but was currently living with her parents in Longview.
Officials: 5 trailers destroyed in illegally burned Rusk County trash pile fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, several departments responded to a wildfire that threatened structures on CR 405D in Rusk County that officials say was started by a burn ban violation. Officials on the scene found a fast-moving, wind-driven fire. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, firefighters made an “aggressive attack” on […]
