A man is facing felony charges after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Sonoma Valley Hospital. The Sonoma Police Department says the man called at about one o’clock Tuesday afternoon and threatened to “kill everyone” at the hospital. Investigators say he was livid about a bill he received for medical treatment. Police traced his phone back to New Jersey, while officers positioned themselves around Sonoma Valley Hospital as a precaution. Police also sent officers to the suspect’s parents’ home. Police have not arrested the man yet, but say they’re still looking for him.

SONOMA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO